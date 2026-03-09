ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Interim Bail In Delhi Riots Case

New Delhi: A court on Monday granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, for attending his brother's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks to attend the marriage scheduled this month.

In an order, the court granted interim bail from March 20 to 30.