ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharjeel Imam Granted 10-Day Interim Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother's Nikah

New Delhi: Sharjeel Imam — the former JNU student and activist who has been in Tihar Jail since 2020 as an accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots — has been granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds by Delhi's Karkardooma Court, to attend his brother's nikah (wedding) and to celebrate Eid with his family.

Imam, who walked out of Tihar Jail today, a day before Eid, will remain out of jail till March 30.

The process for his release was initiated after the Tihar Jail administration received the court's order. Security agencies remained vigilant regarding his release — granted just prior to Eid — to ensure that the bail conditions are strictly adhered to.

Upon the expiration of the bail period on March 30, Imam will be required to surrender himself once again before the jail authorities. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order recently, while hearing Imam's plea. Imam's counsel argued in court that the nikah of the brother of the accused is scheduled for March 25, and that he is his family's sole support. The plea also stated that Imam has been incarcerated for over five years and has not violated any rules during this period.