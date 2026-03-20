Sharjeel Imam Granted 10-Day Interim Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother's Nikah
Imam, who was arrested under UAPA along with Umar Khalid as primary conspirators of the Northeast Delhi riots, has been in Tihar since 2020.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST|
Updated : March 20, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Sharjeel Imam — the former JNU student and activist who has been in Tihar Jail since 2020 as an accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots — has been granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds by Delhi's Karkardooma Court, to attend his brother's nikah (wedding) and to celebrate Eid with his family.
Imam, who walked out of Tihar Jail today, a day before Eid, will remain out of jail till March 30.
The process for his release was initiated after the Tihar Jail administration received the court's order. Security agencies remained vigilant regarding his release — granted just prior to Eid — to ensure that the bail conditions are strictly adhered to.
Upon the expiration of the bail period on March 30, Imam will be required to surrender himself once again before the jail authorities. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order recently, while hearing Imam's plea. Imam's counsel argued in court that the nikah of the brother of the accused is scheduled for March 25, and that he is his family's sole support. The plea also stated that Imam has been incarcerated for over five years and has not violated any rules during this period.
Although the defense sought a longer bail period of six weeks, the court granted only 10 days. It is noteworthy that Sharjeel Imam is accused of delivering inflammatory speeches and conspiring to orchestrate the Delhi riots during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2020. The Delhi Police has registered a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The police allege that Imam's speeches not only incited violence, but also attempted to challenge the integrity of the nation. Earlier this year in January, the Supreme Court had rejected the regular bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid, in which both former JNU students were designated as the primary conspirators of the Delhi riots.
While granting interim bail, the court imposed several stringent conditions upon the accused.
- Social Media Ban: During the bail period, Sharjeel shall not use any social media platform.
- Restriction on Media Interaction: He shall not speak to any media organisation, nor shall he issue any public statements.
- Prohibition on Contact: He shall not attempt to contact any witness or victim associated with this case.
- Attendance: He was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000, along with two sureties of an equal amount.