ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharif Osman Hadi, The Anti-India Activist Whose Death Plunged Bangladesh Into Turmoil, Yet Again

Hyderabad: Bangladesh is on the boil yet again with chaotic scenes being reported from across the nation following the death of student-leader Sharif Osman Hadi (32) who was instrumental in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hadi emerged as a prominent face of the July-August 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of Hasina after 15 years in power. He was a spokesperson and leading organiser of 'Inquilab Mancha', a radical political and cultural platform that gained traction during the mass protests and later positioned itself as a defender of what it called the 'July warriors' signifying those who participated in the uprising.

Hadi was widely described as a frontline figure during the movement as he frequently mobilised youth groups and students, and articulated a political narrative of anti-establishment rhetoric with strong nationalist and anti-India positions.

In the months following Hasina’s removal and her departure to India, 'Inquilab Mancha' steadily transformed from a protest platform into an influential political body.

Born in 1994 in Nalchity of Jhalokhati district, Hadi was a radical leader with an anti-India stance. As per reports, he circulated maps of so-called 'Greater Bangladesh' that reportedly had several Indian territories. Hadi's father was a madrasa teacher and a local imam. Hadi was the youngest of six siblings and grew up in a religious educational environment.

Hadi completed his higher secondary education at Jhalakati NS Kamil Madrasa, where he passed the Alim examination. He later enrolled in the 2010–2011 academic session of the Department of Political Science at the University of Dhaka.