Sharif Osman Hadi, The Anti-India Activist Whose Death Plunged Bangladesh Into Turmoil, Yet Again
Hadi's death in a murder attempt has plunged Bangladesh into deep turmoil. A look at who he was.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bangladesh is on the boil yet again with chaotic scenes being reported from across the nation following the death of student-leader Sharif Osman Hadi (32) who was instrumental in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Hadi emerged as a prominent face of the July-August 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of Hasina after 15 years in power. He was a spokesperson and leading organiser of 'Inquilab Mancha', a radical political and cultural platform that gained traction during the mass protests and later positioned itself as a defender of what it called the 'July warriors' signifying those who participated in the uprising.
Hadi was widely described as a frontline figure during the movement as he frequently mobilised youth groups and students, and articulated a political narrative of anti-establishment rhetoric with strong nationalist and anti-India positions.
In the months following Hasina’s removal and her departure to India, 'Inquilab Mancha' steadily transformed from a protest platform into an influential political body.
Born in 1994 in Nalchity of Jhalokhati district, Hadi was a radical leader with an anti-India stance. As per reports, he circulated maps of so-called 'Greater Bangladesh' that reportedly had several Indian territories. Hadi's father was a madrasa teacher and a local imam. Hadi was the youngest of six siblings and grew up in a religious educational environment.
Hadi completed his higher secondary education at Jhalakati NS Kamil Madrasa, where he passed the Alim examination. He later enrolled in the 2010–2011 academic session of the Department of Political Science at the University of Dhaka.
Hadi worked as an English language coach at Saifur’s Coaching Centre and subsequently joined the University of Scholars, a private university in Dhaka, as a lecturer. Ahead of the 2026 Bangladeshi general elections, Hadi announced his candidature for the Dhaka-8 constituency as an Independent.
Hadi invited residents of the constituency to participate in his electoral journey and consultation meetings in different neighbourhoods. During the campaign period, he conducted a van rally in central Dhaka, using sharply critical rhetoric towards other MPs and promising to expose corruption if elected.
Hadi's influence was such that it had reportedly led him to boast to his girlfriend that something would happen that would shake Bangladesh. And he allegedly said it a day before he was shot at.
Hadi had reportedly received death threats through phone calls and messages, including threats to set fire to his home and harm female family members. He had stated that such threats would not deter him from activism.
Hadi frequently used social media and public speeches to comment on political developments. In July 2025, he demanded the arrest of activist Lucky Akter and called for investigation into alleged massacres in the country.
He also addressed issues such as alleged disinformation about disappeared bodies, arguing that certain campaigns constitute a conspiracy against the state and that mass killings cannot easily be concealed in contemporary Bangladesh.
Hadi and Inqilab Moncho had repeatedly called for the Awami League to be banned constitutionally from politics, arguing that the party is responsible for repression and protest-related killings. At a martyrs’ assembly in Shahbagh, he urged political parties to include the trial and banning of the Awami League in their election manifestos and announced plans for a March for Bangladesh towards the Bangladesh Secretariat if their demands were not met within 100 days.
Two unidentified men opened fire at Hadi while he was riding a rickshaw in Dhaka on December 12. The duo, authorities say could have fled to India. The claim sparked a new diplomatic row with New Delhi, prompting it to summon Bangladesh's envoy to express its condemnation. Bangladesh also summoned the Indian envoy to Dhaka and sought clarification on the same.
