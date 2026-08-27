ETV Bharat / bharat

Share Delimitation Plans, Freeze Current LS Strength For Next 25 Years: Kharge To PM

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share with all political parties the government's proposals for delimitation and called for a 25-year freeze on the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543, as well as the introduction of one-third reservation for women from the 2029 elections.

In a letter to Modi, Kharge called for convening an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation proposals the government has in mind and giving all political parties and state governments adequate time to study them.

The Congress chief said he had written to the PM on July 16, requesting him to convene an all-party meeting for discussing the government's proposals for delimitation.

"I had also requested you to give all political parties adequate time to study such proposals in detail before they are introduced in any special session of Parliament that you may be contemplating," he said.

"I am writing now to reiterate this request since the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has publicly stated in a television interview last night that such a special session of Parliament could well be convened," Kharge said. This perhaps explains the continued delay in the prorogation of the Monsoon session, he added.