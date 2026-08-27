Share Delimitation Plans, Freeze Current LS Strength For Next 25 Years: Kharge To PM
In a letter to Modi, Kharge called for convening an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation proposals the government has in mind
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share with all political parties the government's proposals for delimitation and called for a 25-year freeze on the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543, as well as the introduction of one-third reservation for women from the 2029 elections.
In a letter to Modi, Kharge called for convening an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation proposals the government has in mind and giving all political parties and state governments adequate time to study them.
I have written to the PM Modi on delimitation, the delay in prorogation of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and the likely special session mentioned by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in a television interview last evening.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 27, 2026
Sharing the letter — pic.twitter.com/UCFN5LI4WY
The Congress chief said he had written to the PM on July 16, requesting him to convene an all-party meeting for discussing the government's proposals for delimitation.
"I had also requested you to give all political parties adequate time to study such proposals in detail before they are introduced in any special session of Parliament that you may be contemplating," he said.
"I am writing now to reiterate this request since the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has publicly stated in a television interview last night that such a special session of Parliament could well be convened," Kharge said. This perhaps explains the continued delay in the prorogation of the Monsoon session, he added.
Kharge said the Congress is very clear -- maintain the existing strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 for another 25 years; maintain the existing state-wise strength in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years; introduce one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
"Before you go ahead as indicated by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, I wish to reiterate my earlier request to you to -- convene an all-party meeting to discuss whatever delimitation proposals you have in mind; give all political parties and state governments adequate time to study such proposals," the Congress chief said.
This is an issue that has enormous significance for the country, he asserted.
"Please do not again try and bulldoze as you attempted on April 16 and 17, 2026," Kharge said in his letter to Modi. The Congress has made the demands for freezing the Lok Sabha strength and implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women earlier as well.
In a resolution passed earlier this month, the Congress Working Committee had reiterated its commitment to the two demands. The opposition party had termed "drama" the PM's appeal to opposition parties to support the delimitation-linked bill for implementing women's reservation, and alleged that his single point agenda was "Modi preservation, not women's reservation".
During the Budget session on April 17, the Modi government faced a setback as the Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation, for the implementation of the women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was defeated in the Lower House. Of the 528 MPs who voted in the Lok Sabha, 298 voted in support, while 230 opposed it. The bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.
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