Sharad Pawar Slams Modi Government Over GDP Data and Rural Inflation
Sharad Pawar said he will make a detailed statement on reservation for Marathas and the protest undertaken by Jarange Patil.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday attacked the Union government, saying that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cited India's GDP growth figure of 7.8 per cent, the government's economic policies are questionable.
He said there is a different reality behind those statistics. Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, spoke to reporters on a range of subjects including the Centre's economic policies, drought situation in Maharashtra, the challenges facing sugar and dairy industries, and political conflicts. Pawar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for distorting the true picture.
"The government is projecting a very positive image of the country's economy. However, the critical question to ask is, to what extent the common citizen is actually benefiting from it?" said Pawar, a former Union Minister.
He said, "Though the Prime Minister has stated the GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent, which is being used to portray a strong economy, the situation on the ground tells a different story. The burden of rising inflation is weighing heavily on the finances of ordinary families. Citizens are struggling to manage daily household expenses."
Pawar clarified that the inadequate rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra has had an adverse impact on agricultural produce and farmers are suffering.
"A lack of rainfall in many parts of the state has created a major crisis for agriculture. This is likely to have an adverse effect on sugarcane production ahead of the upcoming sugar season. It is essential that farmers receive fair remuneration based on their production costs," Pawar said.
He expressed the view that, given sugar prices and market uncertainties, considering sugar imports on the eve of the new season would be entirely inappropriate.
Pawar criticised the practice of the current government of diverting attention from fundamental concerns like inflation and problems in the education system.
"Inflation is directly impacting budgets of every family. Common people are facing tough times, as the costs of daily essentials, other necessities and most of all educational fees are rising; the difficulties faced by the common man are mounting. However, the government is projecting a positive image of the economy, while the issues faced by citizens cannot be ignored," Pawar stated.
"Inflation, education, drought, and the challenges facing the agricultural sector are critical issues currently confronting at both the state and national levels. Everyone needs to move beyond political accusations and exchanging barbs. It is time to come together in a collective effort to help the common man overcome these crises," he said.
Pawar also commented on citizens' democratic right to protest and the role of the administration. Pawar said it is time the judiciary stepped up in its role.
"If the public is forced to agitate for their demands and the administration indulges in delaying decision-making, the time has come for our judiciary to intervene," he said. Pawar further noted that the fact that the Supreme Court has had to express concern over administrative decisions, which he believes the government needs to consider seriously.
Pawar welcomed the action taken by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe against adulteration in the dairy sector. He noted, "Whenever strict administrative action is taken, it seems to be effective in curbing adulteration of milk, which directly benefits the dairy farmers," said Pawar.
He acknowledged observations made by journalists that milk, which previously sold for around ₹60, is now fetching up to ₹80. However, he pointed out that if consumers are assured of good quality milk, they are willing to pay a higher price for it.
Pawar stated he would give a detailed statement on the issue of reservation for Marathas on Friday.
Meanwhile, Pawar delivered a sharp retort to the criticism levelled by Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who had referred to certain events that occurred in 1994. "Many people who are criticising me today have been in power for the past 25–26 years," Pawar said.
He also declined to comment on the ongoing case on the disqualification involving Shiv Sena legislators. Pawar confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the 'Nakshatra' project at Vidya Pratishthan in October and said it is the first project of its kind in the country. Modi had previously viewed a preliminary presentation of the project during a family event.