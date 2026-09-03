ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharad Pawar Slams Modi Government Over GDP Data and Rural Inflation

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday attacked the Union government, saying that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cited India's GDP growth figure of 7.8 per cent, the government's economic policies are questionable.

He said there is a different reality behind those statistics. Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, spoke to reporters on a range of subjects including the Centre's economic policies, drought situation in Maharashtra, the challenges facing sugar and dairy industries, and political conflicts. Pawar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for distorting the true picture.

"The government is projecting a very positive image of the country's economy. However, the critical question to ask is, to what extent the common citizen is actually benefiting from it?" said Pawar, a former Union Minister.

He said, "Though the Prime Minister has stated the GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent, which is being used to portray a strong economy, the situation on the ground tells a different story. The burden of rising inflation is weighing heavily on the finances of ordinary families. Citizens are struggling to manage daily household expenses."

Pawar clarified that the inadequate rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra has had an adverse impact on agricultural produce and farmers are suffering.

"A lack of rainfall in many parts of the state has created a major crisis for agriculture. This is likely to have an adverse effect on sugarcane production ahead of the upcoming sugar season. It is essential that farmers receive fair remuneration based on their production costs," Pawar said.

He expressed the view that, given sugar prices and market uncertainties, considering sugar imports on the eve of the new season would be entirely inappropriate.

Pawar criticised the practice of the current government of diverting attention from fundamental concerns like inflation and problems in the education system.

"Inflation is directly impacting budgets of every family. Common people are facing tough times, as the costs of daily essentials, other necessities and most of all educational fees are rising; the difficulties faced by the common man are mounting. However, the government is projecting a positive image of the economy, while the issues faced by citizens cannot be ignored," Pawar stated.