ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharad Pawar Says Nehru’s Contributions Can't Be Compared To PM Modi's

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on Wednesday said that the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, cannot be compared with the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, considering the former’s contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building.

Speaking at an event here in Maharashtra on the 27th anniversary of the NCP (SP), Pawar highlighted the contributions made to the nation by Nehru, the Gandhi family, and the Congress party.

“Before becoming Prime Minister, Nehru played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle against the British. He endured imprisonment for many years and waged a struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Nehru made a significant contribution to the fact that we are citizens of an independent India today; this history cannot be forgotten,” he said.

About PM Modi, Pawar said that the office of the prime minister was the country's highest institutional position. “It is the duty of every Indian to uphold the dignity of that office. There may be differences of opinion regarding policies, but the office itself must not be disrespected. From the pre-independence era, Nehru worked to unite the country. The nation will never forget his sacrifices,” he added.