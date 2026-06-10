Sharad Pawar Says Nehru’s Contributions Can't Be Compared To PM Modi's
Sharad Pawar highlighted Nehru’s key role in India’s independence and unity, stating his contributions surpass those of current PM Modi.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on Wednesday said that the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, cannot be compared with the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, considering the former’s contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building.
Speaking at an event here in Maharashtra on the 27th anniversary of the NCP (SP), Pawar highlighted the contributions made to the nation by Nehru, the Gandhi family, and the Congress party.
“Before becoming Prime Minister, Nehru played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle against the British. He endured imprisonment for many years and waged a struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Nehru made a significant contribution to the fact that we are citizens of an independent India today; this history cannot be forgotten,” he said.
About PM Modi, Pawar said that the office of the prime minister was the country's highest institutional position. “It is the duty of every Indian to uphold the dignity of that office. There may be differences of opinion regarding policies, but the office itself must not be disrespected. From the pre-independence era, Nehru worked to unite the country. The nation will never forget his sacrifices,” he added.
The NCP President also expressed strong displeasure regarding State Minister Girish Mahajan’s critical remarks about another former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, while referring to Operation Blue Star.
“We do not accept the statement made by a state cabinet minister regarding Indira Gandhi at all. In the post-independence era, Indira Gandhi worked to keep the country united. She also made a significant contribution to elevating India's prestige on the global stage,” he said.
Pawar slammed the Maharashtra government over the lack of fertilizers, leaving farmers in distress. “It is the government's responsibility to resolve issues concerning the country's food security. Over the next eight to ten days, we will deliberate on various issues and demand answers from the government. If necessary, we will resort to agitation,” he warned.
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