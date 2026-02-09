ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Sharad Pawar was taken from his residence in Baramati to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he was hospitalised on Monday afternoon.

According to information provided by the Ruby Hall Clinic trustee and administration, "Sharad Pawar will be examined first for his cough, and then a decision will be made whether to admit him to the hospital (for a longer period) or discharge him."

Pawar complained of breathlessness due to the cough he developed. Not wanting to take any chances, his daughter and Member of Parliament from Baramati Supriya Sule accompanied him to Ruby Hall hospital in Pune.