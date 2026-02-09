Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune
The former Maharashtra Chief Minister complained of breathlessness due to the cough he developed.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Sharad Pawar was taken from his residence in Baramati to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he was hospitalised on Monday afternoon.
According to information provided by the Ruby Hall Clinic trustee and administration, "Sharad Pawar will be examined first for his cough, and then a decision will be made whether to admit him to the hospital (for a longer period) or discharge him."
Pawar complained of breathlessness due to the cough he developed. Not wanting to take any chances, his daughter and Member of Parliament from Baramati Supriya Sule accompanied him to Ruby Hall hospital in Pune.
On Monday morning, Pawar developed a cough as he watched the results for the local bodies' elections that are to be declared soon. This news comes a few days after his nephew Ajit Pawar, who was the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra died in an unexpected airplane crash just before landing at Baramati on January 28.
A special state criminal investigation has been set up to inquire into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, which also killed both the pilots, flight attendant and Ajit's bodyguard.
Pawar has been a former Maharashtra Chief Minister. The 83-year-old politician also served as the Union Defence and Union Agrciulture Minister.
