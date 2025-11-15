ETV Bharat / bharat

'Outright Wrongdoing': Sharad Pawar Questions PM Modi's Cash Transfer To Women Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

Addressing a presser in Baramati, Pawar asked if PM Modi's deposition of Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women before voting affected the election outcome.

NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar(R) with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a meeting
NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar(R) with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a meeting (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 15, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

Baramati (Pune): Day after the Nitish Kumar led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) swept the Bihar assembly election 2025, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar expressed serious doubts about the transparency of the election process while questioning the transfer of cash into women's accounts in the run-up to voting.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, the NCP veteran said, "It is clear from the Bihar results that women participated in the elections in large numbers. Did the direct benefit of Rs 10,000 in women's accounts have an impact on the voting? This is a serious question. Pawar was referring to depo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deposition of Rs 10,000 each into 75 lakh women's accounts on September 26 under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' through video conferencing from New Delhi. The Election Commission of India, which the INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi has accused of vote theft, announced the dates for Bihar assembly polls on October 6, nine days after the cash transfer into the Bihar women's accounts.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar (ETV Bharat)

Back at the Sharad Pawar presser, the NCP(SP) leader said that in Maharashtra too, “experiments were made at the government level with financial benefits before the elections”.

Using money from the government treasury to get votes for one's own candidates is a straightforward wrongdoing. The Election Commission should immediately make guidelines to stop this practice. In Bihar, the money was distributed before the elections were announced, so the question of action has become complicated, but this cannot be said to be right."

INDIA bloc leaders during a protest outside Parliament
INDIA bloc leaders during a protest outside Parliament (IANS)

Pawar's allegations come a day after the BJP-JDU led NDA coalition swept the Bihar assembly election winning 174 of the 243 seats. Echoing Pawar, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also questioned the cash transfer ahead of the election while accusing the EC of being a "mook darshak"(mute spectator).

On the possible alliance of two groups of the NCP in Pune district in the upcoming local body polls, Pawar clarified that the decision will be taken at the district level after looking at the local situation.

INDIA bloc leaders during a meeting in Delhi
INDIA bloc leaders during a meeting in Delhi (IANS)

Over the falling banana prices and dilemma over sugarcane prices, Pawar said, "We will try to increase exports to the international market. It is not possible to increase sugarcane prices without hiking sugar prices.

Pawar also expressed concern over the repeated postponement of the decision on the return of the Shiv Sena symbol to his faction following a split in the party led by Ajit Pawar.

