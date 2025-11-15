ETV Bharat / bharat

'Outright Wrongdoing': Sharad Pawar Questions PM Modi's Cash Transfer To Women Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

Baramati (Pune): Day after the Nitish Kumar led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) swept the Bihar assembly election 2025, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar expressed serious doubts about the transparency of the election process while questioning the transfer of cash into women's accounts in the run-up to voting.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, the NCP veteran said, "It is clear from the Bihar results that women participated in the elections in large numbers. Did the direct benefit of Rs 10,000 in women's accounts have an impact on the voting? This is a serious question. Pawar was referring to depo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deposition of Rs 10,000 each into 75 lakh women's accounts on September 26 under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' through video conferencing from New Delhi. The Election Commission of India, which the INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi has accused of vote theft, announced the dates for Bihar assembly polls on October 6, nine days after the cash transfer into the Bihar women's accounts.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar (ETV Bharat)

Back at the Sharad Pawar presser, the NCP(SP) leader said that in Maharashtra too, “experiments were made at the government level with financial benefits before the elections”.