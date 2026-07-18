ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharad Pawar Hits Out At Centre Over Handling Of Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed his displeasure at the "irresponsible" handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s agitation by the Centre.

Coming down heavily on the government, the veteran leader accused it of remaining a bystander rather than addressing students' genuine demands.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar asserted that while the government moved to hospitalise Wangchuk as the situation became "uncontrollable", the protest would continue regardless of the action against the activist.

Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital in Delhi earlier in the day after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Wangchuk and three activists from All India Students' Association (AISA) have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.