ETV Bharat / bharat

NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar Admitted To Ruby Hall Clinic In Pune

File photo of Sharad Pawar ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday.

85-year-old Pawar, a former Union Minister, had been touring drought-affected regions in Maharashtra over the past few days. During the tour, he began experiencing some discomfort; consequently, he was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune this afternoon for a routine check-up, where doctors decided to admit him.

Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who is a Member of Parliament from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, shared the information with a post on X. Sule wrote, "Baba (Sharad Pawar) has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes." It is understood that he has been hospitalised due to minor health issues.