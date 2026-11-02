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NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar Admitted To Ruby Hall Clinic In Pune

His daughter, Supriya Sule, shared the information by sharing a post on X.

NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar Admitted To Ruby Hall Clinic In Pune
File photo of Sharad Pawar (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday.

85-year-old Pawar, a former Union Minister, had been touring drought-affected regions in Maharashtra over the past few days. During the tour, he began experiencing some discomfort; consequently, he was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune this afternoon for a routine check-up, where doctors decided to admit him.

Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who is a Member of Parliament from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, shared the information with a post on X. Sule wrote, "Baba (Sharad Pawar) has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes."

It is understood that he has been hospitalised due to minor health issues.

Dr Parvez K. Grant, Managing Director of Ruby Hall Clinic, stated that Sharad Pawar was admitted to the facility for a general health check-up and medical observation after experiencing chest pain.

"He is expected to recover well, and he has been kept under medical supervision as a precautionary measure," added Dr Grant.

Pawar is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament.

Read More

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  2. 'Protecting Tata Legacy Need Of The Hour': Sharad Pawar On On-Going Conflict Between Tata Trusts And Tata Sons

TAGGED:

SHARAD PAWAR ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL
FORMER UNION MINISTER SHARAD PAWAR
RUBY HALL CLINIC
FORMER MAHARASHTRA CM

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