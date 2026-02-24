Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda Dismisses POCSO Case, Levels Allegations Of Plot Against Him
Displaying a photo of Prayagraj's Joint CP Ajay Pal Sharma and accuser Ashutosh Brahmachari cutting a cake, the pontiff accuses them of being in cahoots.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Varanasi: Uncertainty hangs over the sexual exploitation case filed against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Prayagraj. Despite the turmoil that prevailed throughout Monday, there was no arrest. Rumors of an arrest are still circulating today, but there is no response from the police so far.
Meanwhile, the Shankaracharya today released a photo to level serious allegations against Prayagraj's Joint Commissioner of Police, Ajay Pal Sharma. He claimed followers have sent him the photo, showing the close proximity between the accuser, Ashutosh Brahmachari, and Ajay Pal Sharma. In the picture, the two can be seen cutting a cake and celebrating together.
The Shankaracharya claims a false case has been filed against him because Brahmachari and Sharma share a long-standing relationship. He says there is a nexus between crime and the police force.
The Shankaracharya Speaks
He said he is in touch with his lawyers, adding that everyone who is looking into the case, from Falahari Baba to other monks, wants the truth to be revealed because people have created a lot of hype around the allegation. "It's essential to clarify who is telling the truth and who is lying," he said.
The Shankaracharya said people who sent him the photo are asking him to comment on the ongoing probe into the allegation. Holding up the photo, he said, "Look, this is the person who filed the complaint. With him is the person under whose supervision the investigation is being conducted. This is a police officer. His name is Ajay Pal Sharma. The two are celebrating together, cutting a cake. What will they investigate?"
He said there was no such allegation before he and his followers were stopped from taking a holy bath in Prayagraj, then attacked. He also said that another case had been filed against him. "They first filed a case of attempted murder. But it couldn't be pursued as there were CCTV cameras. So, they waited two days and filed a POCSO case."
Regarding claims that the case was filed on orders of the court, not by the cops, he said, "Police don't register a case when they feel they can't pursue it. This is common practice. But what happened here? A POCSO case was filed, involving sexual assault of minor children. Under POCSO, police has to first accept a complaint, then proceed with an investigation. So why didn't they do so when the children approached the cops?"
He also said the police didn't conduct a medical examination of the children, or refer them to the juvenile court, raising further doubts about the probe.
The Police Probe So Far
Prayagraj police, after registering the case against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda and his disciple Mukundanand under serious charges, including sexual harassment, has intensified the probe. As the first part of the investigation ordered by the court, they are scheduled to record the statement of plaintiff Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj today. Thereafter, the statements of the alleged victims, along with any material evidence they possess, will be recorded on camera.
They will also record statements of all the people named by Ashutosh Maharaj. Only then will the statements of the accused be recorded, with their questioning based on the evidence collected.