ETV Bharat / bharat

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda Dismisses POCSO Case, Levels Allegations Of Plot Against Him

Varanasi: Uncertainty hangs over the sexual exploitation case filed against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Prayagraj. Despite the turmoil that prevailed throughout Monday, there was no arrest. Rumors of an arrest are still circulating today, but there is no response from the police so far.

Meanwhile, the Shankaracharya today released a photo to level serious allegations against Prayagraj's Joint Commissioner of Police, Ajay Pal Sharma. He claimed followers have sent him the photo, showing the close proximity between the accuser, Ashutosh Brahmachari, and Ajay Pal Sharma. In the picture, the two can be seen cutting a cake and celebrating together.

The Shankaracharya claims a false case has been filed against him because Brahmachari and Sharma share a long-standing relationship. He says there is a nexus between crime and the police force.

The Shankaracharya Speaks

He said he is in touch with his lawyers, adding that everyone who is looking into the case, from Falahari Baba to other monks, wants the truth to be revealed because people have created a lot of hype around the allegation. "It's essential to clarify who is telling the truth and who is lying," he said.

The Shankaracharya said people who sent him the photo are asking him to comment on the ongoing probe into the allegation. Holding up the photo, he said, "Look, this is the person who filed the complaint. With him is the person under whose supervision the investigation is being conducted. This is a police officer. His name is Ajay Pal Sharma. The two are celebrating together, cutting a cake. What will they investigate?"