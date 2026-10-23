ETV Bharat / bharat

Shamonda Virus Case In France Puts India’s Vast Livestock Sector Under Surveillance Lens

here is currently no established evidence of a Shamonda virus outbreak in India ( ANI )

New Delhi: The first reported human infection with Shamonda virus, identified in a severely immunocompromised patient in France who died in early October, has drawn attention to the need for stronger surveillance of animal-associated pathogens, particularly in countries with extensive livestock populations such as India.

Although the circumstances surrounding the French case remain under investigation, experts say it highlights the importance of monitoring infections in livestock, identifying insect vectors and investigating unusual patterns of illness in humans and animals.

India has one of the world's largest livestock populations and a wide diversity of biting insects, including Culicoides midges, which transmit several livestock pathogens. However, the presence of these insects and the size of India's livestock sector do not, by themselves, establish a risk of Shamonda virus transmission.

There is currently no established evidence of a Shamonda virus outbreak in India or sustained human-to-human transmission.

India’s Livestock Population Poses A Surveillance Challenge

India's livestock sector supports millions of households and underpins the country's dairy, meat and allied agricultural industries. Monitoring animal diseases is therefore important not only for agricultural productivity but also for detecting pathogens that could have implications for human health.

According to the 20th Livestock Census, conducted in 2019, India had approximately 535.8 million livestock, including 192.5 million cattle, 109.9 million buffaloes, 74.3 million sheep and 148.9 million goats.

India's livestock sector supports millions of households and underpins the country's dairy, meat and allied agricultural industries (ETV Bharat)

“These figures illustrate the scale of the animal population that veterinary authorities must monitor for both established and emerging infections. However, a large livestock population does not, by itself, indicate an elevated risk of Shamonda virus infection,” renowned health expert and former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole, told ETV Bharat.

He said the French case underlined the importance of investigating unusual disease patterns in animals and assessing possible links between livestock infections, insect vectors and human illness.

What Is Shamonda Virus?

Shamonda virus is an orthobunyavirus belonging to the Simbu serogroup. It is primarily associated with livestock, particularly cattle, and is understood to circulate through insect vectors, including biting midges.

In animals, infections associated with the virus may involve fever, diarrhoea, reduced milk production and reproductive complications. However, such symptoms are not specific to Shamonda virus and may occur in several other livestock diseases.

“Laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations are necessary to establish the cause of suspected infections. Clinical symptoms alone cannot confirm the presence of a particular virus,” Dr Kole said.

A human infection does not automatically establish that a virus can spread efficiently between people. The route through which the patient in France acquired the infection, and the virus's possible contribution to the death, require careful investigation.

Why Culicoides Midges Matter

Culicoides are small, blood-feeding insects found in many parts of the world, including India. Depending on the species and local environmental conditions, their activity and distribution can be influenced by temperature, humidity, rainfall and suitable breeding habitats.