Shamonda Virus Case In France Puts India’s Vast Livestock Sector Under Surveillance Lens
Experts call for stronger veterinary monitoring and a 'One Health' approach; no Shamonda virus outbreak has been established in India, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The first reported human infection with Shamonda virus, identified in a severely immunocompromised patient in France who died in early October, has drawn attention to the need for stronger surveillance of animal-associated pathogens, particularly in countries with extensive livestock populations such as India.
Although the circumstances surrounding the French case remain under investigation, experts say it highlights the importance of monitoring infections in livestock, identifying insect vectors and investigating unusual patterns of illness in humans and animals.
India has one of the world's largest livestock populations and a wide diversity of biting insects, including Culicoides midges, which transmit several livestock pathogens. However, the presence of these insects and the size of India's livestock sector do not, by themselves, establish a risk of Shamonda virus transmission.
There is currently no established evidence of a Shamonda virus outbreak in India or sustained human-to-human transmission.
India’s Livestock Population Poses A Surveillance Challenge
India's livestock sector supports millions of households and underpins the country's dairy, meat and allied agricultural industries. Monitoring animal diseases is therefore important not only for agricultural productivity but also for detecting pathogens that could have implications for human health.
According to the 20th Livestock Census, conducted in 2019, India had approximately 535.8 million livestock, including 192.5 million cattle, 109.9 million buffaloes, 74.3 million sheep and 148.9 million goats.
“These figures illustrate the scale of the animal population that veterinary authorities must monitor for both established and emerging infections. However, a large livestock population does not, by itself, indicate an elevated risk of Shamonda virus infection,” renowned health expert and former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole, told ETV Bharat.
He said the French case underlined the importance of investigating unusual disease patterns in animals and assessing possible links between livestock infections, insect vectors and human illness.
What Is Shamonda Virus?
Shamonda virus is an orthobunyavirus belonging to the Simbu serogroup. It is primarily associated with livestock, particularly cattle, and is understood to circulate through insect vectors, including biting midges.
In animals, infections associated with the virus may involve fever, diarrhoea, reduced milk production and reproductive complications. However, such symptoms are not specific to Shamonda virus and may occur in several other livestock diseases.
“Laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations are necessary to establish the cause of suspected infections. Clinical symptoms alone cannot confirm the presence of a particular virus,” Dr Kole said.
A human infection does not automatically establish that a virus can spread efficiently between people. The route through which the patient in France acquired the infection, and the virus's possible contribution to the death, require careful investigation.
Why Culicoides Midges Matter
Culicoides are small, blood-feeding insects found in many parts of the world, including India. Depending on the species and local environmental conditions, their activity and distribution can be influenced by temperature, humidity, rainfall and suitable breeding habitats.
Certain species transmit livestock pathogens, including bluetongue virus and viruses belonging to the Simbu group. Their presence in India makes vector surveillance relevant to veterinary disease control, but it does not demonstrate that Indian midges are carrying Shamonda virus.
India's varied climatic conditions, animal movement networks, livestock markets and large-scale dairy operations create a complex environment for tracking vector-borne infections.
Experts say veterinary authorities should investigate unexplained clusters of fever or diarrhoea in livestock, sudden declines in milk production, unusual reproductive losses and other disease patterns that deviate from established local trends.
Where epidemiological evidence warrants it, investigations could include insect sampling and laboratory testing to identify the pathogens involved.
One Health Approach to Early Detection
Experts say a coordinated One Health approach — integrating human, animal and environmental health surveillance — can help authorities identify emerging infections and assess their significance.
Dr Suneela Garg, a health-sector expert and member of the Union Health Ministry's advisory committee, told ETV Bharat that closer coordination among veterinary services, public-health authorities, diagnostic laboratories and agencies monitoring insect vectors could strengthen early detection.
The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, state veterinary departments, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and relevant public-health institutions could contribute through existing animal-disease surveillance and laboratory networks.
“Any decision to test specifically for Shamonda virus would need to be guided by epidemiological evidence, laboratory capacity and assessments by the competent authorities,” Dr Garg said.
She said particular attention could be given to livestock reporting unusual reproductive losses or unexplained illness in areas where midge-borne diseases are already known to occur.
Such surveillance could help distinguish familiar livestock infections from emerging pathogens and determine whether additional investigation is necessary.
For India, experts say, the immediate lesson from the French case is the importance of preparedness and evidence-based monitoring rather than alarm. Further investigation of the reported human infection, combined with appropriate veterinary surveillance, will be important in assessing whether the virus has any wider public-health significance.
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