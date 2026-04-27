ETV Bharat / bharat

Shameful No Statement Issued At BRICS+ Meet As India Sought Language Dilution Against Israel: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it was shocking and shameful that a joint statement was not issued after a meeting of the BRICS+ countries in New Delhi last week, claiming that this was done since India insisted on diluting the language on Israel and Palestine, and it was unacceptable to the representatives of the other member countries.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said India is the only major country to show steadfast solidarity with the Israeli regime that continues its genocide in Gaza and brutal displacement of Palestinians.

"The Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Israel are clearly soulmates, with Israel also now being an important part of the vast predatory Modani empire," Ramesh alleged.

Congress leaders often use the term "Modani" to claim close links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Ramesh said the BRICS+ meeting of deputy foreign ministers and special envoys held here on April 23-24 ended without a joint statement.

"Iran and UAE are both part of the 11-member BRICS+ and their divergent positions on the war in West Asia are only to be expected. But what is shocking and shameful is that the other reason for not having a joint statement was India's insistence on diluting the language on Israel and Palestine which was unacceptable to the representatives from Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, UAE, and Iran," the Congress leader claimed.