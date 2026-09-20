ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shameful Behaviour': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comedian Pulkit Mani's Act At 'Chhatron ki Goonj' Event

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with comedian Pulkit Mani during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani's impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Indore on Saturday has agitated the Bharatiya Janata Party, with party leaders accusing Gandhi of mocking an elderly woman who was offered a seat by the PM during a past rally. At the Indore event, Gandhi accused the top BJP leadership and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "capturing" institutions. The Leader of the Opposition briefly shared the stage with comedian Mani, who mimicked PM Modi's mannerisms, especially his diplomatic hugs with foreign leaders while using the 'My friend' phrase. "My friend, how are you?” Mani told Gandhi, who replied, "I'm fine, how are you, Modi ji?" “Great harassment,” replied Mani while continuing using the phrase “my friend”. Mani came into the limelight after his Instagram reel mocking PM Modi's hugs during foreign tours went viral and was blocked in India in March. As Gandhi asks Mani, "Tell me something more," Mani says, “Maa ke liye kursi lao” (Get a chair for mother), an apparent reference to PM Modi's act during a 2024 rally in West Bengal's Howrah. The PM in that rally had briefly interrupted his address and asked the security personnel to get a chair for an elderly woman. Sharing the Mani act at Gandhi's event on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote, “In Indore, the giggling smart one arrived, stuck a coin on the forehead, and put on a spectacular show of great harassment”.