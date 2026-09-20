'Shameful Behaviour': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comedian Pulkit Mani's Act At 'Chhatron ki Goonj' Event
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Gandhi of sharing the stage "with a person who deliberately insulted our Nari Shakti and mocked an elderly woman".
Published : September 20, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani's impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Indore on Saturday has agitated the Bharatiya Janata Party, with party leaders accusing Gandhi of mocking an elderly woman who was offered a seat by the PM during a past rally.
At the Indore event, Gandhi accused the top BJP leadership and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "capturing" institutions. The Leader of the Opposition briefly shared the stage with comedian Mani, who mimicked PM Modi's mannerisms, especially his diplomatic hugs with foreign leaders while using the 'My friend' phrase.
बस 19-20 का फर्क है 😁 pic.twitter.com/w3yL0ytWpl— Congress (@INCIndia) September 20, 2026
"My friend, how are you?” Mani told Gandhi, who replied, "I'm fine, how are you, Modi ji?" “Great harassment,” replied Mani while continuing using the phrase “my friend”.
Mani came into the limelight after his Instagram reel mocking PM Modi's hugs during foreign tours went viral and was blocked in India in March.
As Gandhi asks Mani, "Tell me something more," Mani says, “Maa ke liye kursi lao” (Get a chair for mother), an apparent reference to PM Modi's act during a 2024 rally in West Bengal's Howrah. The PM in that rally had briefly interrupted his address and asked the security personnel to get a chair for an elderly woman.
Sharing the Mani act at Gandhi's event on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote, “In Indore, the giggling smart one arrived, stuck a coin on the forehead, and put on a spectacular show of great harassment”.
इंदौर में आये खीखीखी स्मार्ट, माथे पर सिक्का चिपकाकर किया ग्रेट हैरेसमेंट का अद्भुत प्रदर्शन।#ChhatronKiiGoonj pic.twitter.com/JHo0R2Wktg— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) September 19, 2026
However, the act did not go well with the BJP, which accused the LoP of mocking the elderly woman.
“On one side, PM Modi gave respect and affection to an elderly mother, while on the other side, Rahul Gandhi mocked her at his event. This is the very difference between politics of values and politics of showmanship. At an age when one should receive respect, what does Rahul Gandhi's shameful behaviour say about his mindset?” the BJP wrote on its official X handle while sharing videos of PM Modi's act and Rahul Gandhi's event.
एक तरफ़ पीएम मोदी ने एक बुज़ुर्ग माँ को सम्मान और अपनापन दिया, दूसरी तरफ़ राहुल गांधी ने अपने कार्यक्रम में उनका मज़ाक उड़ाया।— BJP (@BJP4India) September 19, 2026
यही फर्क है संस्कार और दिखावे की राजनीति में। जिस उम्र में सम्मान मिलना चाहिए, वहाँ राहुल गांधी का यह शर्मनाक रवैया उनकी सोच के बारे में क्या कहता है?… pic.twitter.com/wLMXVReASY
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Gandhi of sharing the stage “with a person who deliberately insulted our Nari Shakti and mocked an elderly woman, labelling her as a 'setting'”.
“No decent person would have found it amusing, but Rahul Gandhi was seen laughing loudly. Such uncouth culture is why Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have failed to connect with the youth, as pointed out by their own colleague, Mr Shashi Tharoor. Rahul Gandhi's politics of bitter hate is why the Congress and NSUI were routed in the DUSU elections, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed respect towards an elderly person. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi was seen revelling when elders were being disrespected,” Kesavan said.
VIDEO | On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remark during the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Indore, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan says, " rahul gandhi was seen sharing the stage with a person who deliberately insulted our nari shakti and mocked an elderly woman, labelling her… pic.twitter.com/lLVYqxkhAl— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2026
BJP leader and Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed Pulkit Mani's mimicry of PM Modi “Shameful and disgusting” while accusing Gandhi and the Congress of “weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Modi”.
“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy. Weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji reveals a shocking lack of basic human empathy and political culture,” Joshi wrote on X.
“Political opposition should not be reduced to such theatrics or to trading insults against elders and parents. That is not the Indian way. The Leader of Opposition’s position comes with responsibility, yet Rahul Gandhi continues to falter in upholding the dignity of the office and, in the process, brings disrepute to the country,” he added.
Joshi stated that political battles should be fought on policy and vision, “but launching vile personal attacks is not politics. This toxic and abusive mentality is precisely why the public has repeatedly rejected the Congress”.
Read More: