ETV Bharat / bharat

Shakti Scheme Effect: Number Of Male Passengers Travelling In Karnataka Govt-Run Buses Drops

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the launch of free bus travel 'Shakti' scheme for women in 2023 ( IANS )

Bengaluru: After implementing the Shakti scheme, which allows the state's women to travel free of cost on state-run buses, the number of male passengers travelling in these buses has decreased. This has led to a severe shortage in the transport corporations' daily ticket cash flow.

This is as per statistics provided by transport department officials to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, during Friday's meeting to review the guarantee schemes. Under the Shakti scheme, which was implemented in June 2023, 763 crore free tickets have been issued so far, whose value stands at a staggering Rs 20,047 crores.

Officials told the CM that the number of male passengers has decreased from 48 per cent to 36 per cent since the implementation of the scheme. Because of this, they reported a cash flow shortage for the daily operations of the transport companies.

According to the department's own data, 183.07 crore women passengers travelled in 2023-24, against 167.42 crore male passengers, accounting for 47.77 per cent of the total passengers who rode Karnataka government public transport buses.

In 2024-25, this gap widened. Around 244.65 crore women travelled free of cost, compared to 174.97 crore male passengers. While the absolute numbers of male passengers rose, the share of male passengers fell to 41.70 per cent.

In 2025-26, only 167.25 crore male passengers travelled in government buses, compared to 275.71 crore women, bringing the share of male passengers on government buses down to around 36 per cent. This time, even the absolute numbers of male passengers dropped.