Shakti Scheme Effect: Number Of Male Passengers Travelling In Karnataka Govt-Run Buses Drops
For the first time since 2023, Karnataka's transport corporations registered a loss in 2025-26. The government is yet to release Rs 5,172 crore in reimbursement.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: After implementing the Shakti scheme, which allows the state's women to travel free of cost on state-run buses, the number of male passengers travelling in these buses has decreased. This has led to a severe shortage in the transport corporations' daily ticket cash flow.
This is as per statistics provided by transport department officials to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, during Friday's meeting to review the guarantee schemes. Under the Shakti scheme, which was implemented in June 2023, 763 crore free tickets have been issued so far, whose value stands at a staggering Rs 20,047 crores.
Officials told the CM that the number of male passengers has decreased from 48 per cent to 36 per cent since the implementation of the scheme. Because of this, they reported a cash flow shortage for the daily operations of the transport companies.
According to the department's own data, 183.07 crore women passengers travelled in 2023-24, against 167.42 crore male passengers, accounting for 47.77 per cent of the total passengers who rode Karnataka government public transport buses.
In 2024-25, this gap widened. Around 244.65 crore women travelled free of cost, compared to 174.97 crore male passengers. While the absolute numbers of male passengers rose, the share of male passengers fell to 41.70 per cent.
In 2025-26, only 167.25 crore male passengers travelled in government buses, compared to 275.71 crore women, bringing the share of male passengers on government buses down to around 36 per cent. This time, even the absolute numbers of male passengers dropped.
This has translated to lowering of cash flow into the coffers of the state-run transport corporations. In 2023-24, the value of the free tickets issued to women passengers stood at Rs 4,380 crore, compared to the Rs 5,338 crore worth tickets purchased by male passengers. In 2024-25, the gap narrowed with the total value of tickets issued to women rising to Rs 6,185 crore, compared to Rs 6,449 crore worth of tickets purchased by men passengers. In 2025-26, the value of free tickets rose to Rs 7,701 crore, while the worth of tickets purchased by male passengers fell to Rs 6,825 crore, registering a loss for the first time since 2023.
Transport Corporations Owed Rs 5,172
While announcing the Shakti scheme, the government said it would reimburse the road transport corporations on time for the cost of free travel by women. But data suggests the government failed to keep its word.
According to the documents, the government is yet to release Rs 5,172 crore in total to the state's four road transportation corporations. Of the Rs 20,047 crore worth of free tickets issued since the start of the scheme, the government has reimbursed only Rs 14,874 crore. This has worsened the financial condition of these corporations, which have been running at loss for years.
During the meeting, all four transport corporations submitted proposals, seeking permission to increase bus fares to compensate for the financial stress caused by the Shakti scheme, along with the recent 12.5 per cent hike in employee wages, and the hike in fuel prices. Transport companies last increased their ticket prices in January 2025.