Shakti Samvad: NCW And State Women Commissions Join Forces To Scale Up Women Empowerment
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: National Commission for Women's (NCW's) Shakti Samvaad, a two-day interactive and capacity-building meeting with State Women Commissions (SWCs) across India got underway here on Thursday.
This is the maiden national level dialogue of SWCs of this year, being organised the NCW, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development at the Bharat Mandapam here. The national level dialogue is aimed at strengthening institutional coordination, sharing best practices, and building the capacities of SWCs.
Following successful editions in Ayodhya and Mumbai, the NCW is hosting this third national Shakti Samvaad in one year. This reflects a commitment to cooperative federalism and ensures a pan-India dialogue with participants from all SWCs.
On the inaugural day, the event was graced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in presence of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. Addressing the gathering, Gupta spoke at length on women’s empowerment, safety, economic self-reliance, and women’s leadership in decision-making.
Appreciating the programme’s focus on legal awareness, grievance redressal, policy consultation and capacity building, the Chief Minister said such initiatives would instil courage and self-confidence in millions of daughters across the country.
Gupta called for collective action around three core priorities: women’s safety and dignity, their economic empowerment, and their meaningful participation in decision-making and leadership. Referring to the two-day capacity building meeting , the Chief Minister said, "Shakti Samvad’ is not merely a theme but a platform through which women’s collective strength and dialogue shape the future. "
In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta said India has moved beyond women’s empowerment to an era of women-led governance and women-led decision-making. In her address, the NCW Chairperson said, "When the National Commission for Women was established, its purpose was clear-to deliver justice to the victim women. "
Rahatkar stated that strong intervention by NCW on issues like domestic violence, dowry and workplace harassment, has given women a new voice. Earlier, she said, " “Shakti Samvaad is not just a meeting; it is a shared resolve. When State Women Commissions and the National Commission for Women come together on one platform, coordination becomes seamless, responses become faster, and solutions become more grounded."
The NCW Chairperson stated that such continuous dialogue is essential to ensure that women-centric laws, services, and grievance redressal mechanisms truly reach the last woman standing. The programme also featured the release of the book “Safarnama” published by NCW as a compilation of testimonials of its staff members who have been part of this journey, and prize distribution to the winners of the online poster-making competition on “Stay Safe Online.”
The two-day event is anticipated to result in actionable outcomes and improved institutional collaboration, promoting the rights, safety, and dignity of women throughout India.