ETV Bharat / bharat

Shakti Samvad: NCW And State Women Commissions Join Forces To Scale Up Women Empowerment

New Delhi: National Commission for Women's (NCW's) Shakti Samvaad, a two-day interactive and capacity-building meeting with State Women Commissions (SWCs) across India got underway here on Thursday.

This is the maiden national level dialogue of SWCs of this year, being organised the NCW, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development at the Bharat Mandapam here. The national level dialogue is aimed at strengthening institutional coordination, sharing best practices, and building the capacities of SWCs.

Following successful editions in Ayodhya and Mumbai, the NCW is hosting this third national Shakti Samvaad in one year. This reflects a commitment to cooperative federalism and ensures a pan-India dialogue with participants from all SWCs.

On the inaugural day, the event was graced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in presence of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. Addressing the gathering, Gupta spoke at length on women’s empowerment, safety, economic self-reliance, and women’s leadership in decision-making.

Appreciating the programme’s focus on legal awareness, grievance redressal, policy consultation and capacity building, the Chief Minister said such initiatives would instil courage and self-confidence in millions of daughters across the country.