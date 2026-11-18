Shaina NC 'Tears' Balasaheb Thackeray's Photo; She Says Tore Only Mani Shankar Aiyar's Picture
Shaina NC tore a photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar and Balasaheb Thackeray at the Balasaheb Bhawan in Mumbai.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Mumbai: A major political row erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Shaina NC 'tore' a photograph of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray while protesting against Sonia Gandhi's book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in Mumbai.
Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and even the BJP expressed regret over Shaina NC's act.
Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole lashed out at the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while Congress leader Satej Patil questioned Shaina for not reading the book and raising questions about it.
BJP leaders Pravin Darekar and Navnath Ban demanded that Shaina NC apologise for her act.
Claiming that derogatory remarks were made about late Veer Savarkar, six Shiv Sena spokespersons addressed a media conference at the Balasaheb Bhawan. They protested by tearing pages of the book.
However, Shaina NC tore a photo comprising Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and Balasaheb Thackeray. This was captured on camera, and soon the video became viral.
Wadettiwar lashed out at the Shiv Sena spokespersons and questioned whether there was any law and order or personal freedom in the country.
"It is wrong to protest against the book which is being read worldwide. It is a matter of shame that the concerned person did not pay attention while tearing the photo of Balasaheb Thackeray while protesting against the book," Wadettiwar said.
Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu hruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action. And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar’s photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us . @sheetalmhatre1 @shahsusieben @ANANDDUBEYK @sanjaynirupam @GhadiSanjana @Shivsenaofc @DrSEShinde @mieknathshinde @Shivsena4Maha— Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 18, 2026
Nana Patole said that the BJP and its allies are afraid of the popularity of the book. He alleged that Shaina NC did this act for publicity. "It is condemnable that she tore the pages of a book written by a woman and also, at the same time, she tore Balasaheb Thackeray's photo. A case should be registered, and Shaina NC should apologise," Patole said.
Satel Patil, a senior Congress leader from Kolhapur, suggested that Shaina NC and other Shiv Sena spokespersons should first read the book. "One should read the book and only then comment on it," Patil said.
Ban said that Balasaheb Thackeray was a respectable figure for the Hindus. He said that it was unfortunate if his photo was inadvertently torn by Shaina NC and she should apologise.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare lashed out at Shaina NC, saying it is a matter of great anger. "Many people got political identity because of Balasaheb Thackeray. People who understand books do not tear them; they debate them. Shiv Sena for political benefit has insulted Balasaheb Thackeray," Andhare said.
Shaina NC defended her action and accused Congress of twisting facts. In a post on X, she said,"Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu hruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action. And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar’s photograph a thousand times over, and this is what Balasaheb taught us."