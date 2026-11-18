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Shaina NC 'Tears' Balasaheb Thackeray's Photo; She Says Tore Only Mani Shankar Aiyar's Picture

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC protesting against Sonia Gandhi's book - Belonging: A Journey of Love in Mumbai ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A major political row erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Shaina NC 'tore' a photograph of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray while protesting against Sonia Gandhi's book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in Mumbai.

Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and even the BJP expressed regret over Shaina NC's act.

Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole lashed out at the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while Congress leader Satej Patil questioned Shaina for not reading the book and raising questions about it. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat) BJP leaders Pravin Darekar and Navnath Ban demanded that Shaina NC apologise for her act. Claiming that derogatory remarks were made about late Veer Savarkar, six Shiv Sena spokespersons addressed a media conference at the Balasaheb Bhawan. They protested by tearing pages of the book. However, Shaina NC tore a photo comprising Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and Balasaheb Thackeray. This was captured on camera, and soon the video became viral. Wadettiwar lashed out at the Shiv Sena spokespersons and questioned whether there was any law and order or personal freedom in the country.