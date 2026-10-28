ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah Trying To Sabotage INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 Mega Rally, Like He Did On Oct 12: Alka Lamba In Jaipur

Jaipur: Days ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega-rally in Delhi to protest 'vote theft' on November 1 — for which a target of one million (10 lakh) attendees has been set — the Congress levelled serious charges against the Centre, alleging that it is trying to sabotage the event.

During her visit to Jaipur on Wednesday, Alka Lamba, national president of the Mahila Congress, levelled serious allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to the media at the state Congress headquarters, Lamba alleged that Shah is conspiring to ensure the failure of the INDIA bloc's rally. She noted that the Home Minister had recently visited the Delhi Police headquarters, where he met the Police Commissioner and other top officials. Pointing out that instead of summoning the Commissioner to his office, Shah chose to set aside other engagements to go and meet the Commissioner in person, Lamba expressed concern that the latter may have issued instructions to these officials on how to obstruct the crowds travelling to Delhi, with the specific intent of preventing the targeted turnout.

'Similar To October 12'

The Mahila Congress president also alleged that a similar conspiracy took place on October 12, when youth groups announced a protest at Jantar Mantar. Then, 56 Metro stations were shut down in Delhi, hundreds of trains cancelled, and markets forced to close.

Lamba also recalled that markets in Delhi remained closed for three days during the G-20 Summit, causing losses worth crores to the business community. She demanded that the Central government compensate the traders for these financial losses.

She asserted that the business community is not opposed to the rally; rather, they support it. She argued that the arrival of hundreds of thousands of people in Delhi would boost the businesses of taxi operators, hoteliers, restaurant owners, and local traders. Furthermore, those visiting Delhi for the rally are also likely to engage in Diwali shopping.

She added that the Mahila Congress has also set its own targets for participation in the rally, with 50,000 workers from across the country expected to attend.

Silence On Manipur

Lamba alleged that Manipur has been burning for three years, yet Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah remain silent on the issue. The former hasn't visited Manipur even once, despite the state’s Governor and Chief Minister repeatedly pleading with the Centre.