Shah Trying To Sabotage INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 Mega Rally, Like He Did On Oct 12: Alka Lamba In Jaipur
The Mahila Congress chief also said party will not let CEC Gyanesh Kumar off the hook even after his tenure concludes, reports Firoz Khan Saifi.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Jaipur: Days ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega-rally in Delhi to protest 'vote theft' on November 1 — for which a target of one million (10 lakh) attendees has been set — the Congress levelled serious charges against the Centre, alleging that it is trying to sabotage the event.
During her visit to Jaipur on Wednesday, Alka Lamba, national president of the Mahila Congress, levelled serious allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking to the media at the state Congress headquarters, Lamba alleged that Shah is conspiring to ensure the failure of the INDIA bloc's rally. She noted that the Home Minister had recently visited the Delhi Police headquarters, where he met the Police Commissioner and other top officials. Pointing out that instead of summoning the Commissioner to his office, Shah chose to set aside other engagements to go and meet the Commissioner in person, Lamba expressed concern that the latter may have issued instructions to these officials on how to obstruct the crowds travelling to Delhi, with the specific intent of preventing the targeted turnout.
'Similar To October 12'
The Mahila Congress president also alleged that a similar conspiracy took place on October 12, when youth groups announced a protest at Jantar Mantar. Then, 56 Metro stations were shut down in Delhi, hundreds of trains cancelled, and markets forced to close.
Lamba also recalled that markets in Delhi remained closed for three days during the G-20 Summit, causing losses worth crores to the business community. She demanded that the Central government compensate the traders for these financial losses.
She asserted that the business community is not opposed to the rally; rather, they support it. She argued that the arrival of hundreds of thousands of people in Delhi would boost the businesses of taxi operators, hoteliers, restaurant owners, and local traders. Furthermore, those visiting Delhi for the rally are also likely to engage in Diwali shopping.
She added that the Mahila Congress has also set its own targets for participation in the rally, with 50,000 workers from across the country expected to attend.
Silence On Manipur
Lamba alleged that Manipur has been burning for three years, yet Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah remain silent on the issue. The former hasn't visited Manipur even once, despite the state’s Governor and Chief Minister repeatedly pleading with the Centre.
She said the current government is embroiled in controversies surrounding the Epstein Files and various trade deals. Furthermore, she pointed out that China is continuously encroaching upon Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, while the PM claims no one has encroached upon the country.
Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
Lamba said one million people will gather at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1 to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, adding that the protest will continue till he steps down. She said Rahul Gandhi has conveyed to the Central government that if Gyanesh Kumar resigns by October 30, the rally will be called off immediately.
Lamba further alleged that the names of 33 crore people have been struck off [from electoral rolls] by labelling them as 'intruders' or 'Bangladeshis'. The Mahila Congress President said the Centre has seized Jantar Mantar — a site recognised as the voice of democracy — and vowed that they would reclaim it.
Ballot Paper Polls In 2029
Regarding the protest, Lamba outlined three key demands of the Congress. First, she demanded that Gyanesh Kumar resigns and is sent to jail. Second, she noted that public trust in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is eroding; that in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, voters had claimed that despite casting their ballots for the Congress, the votes were recorded for the BJP. Hence, there is a growing demand for a return to polling via ballot papers. Therefore, she said, the 2029 Lok Sabha elections should be conducted using ballot papers.
The third demand, Lamba said, was withdrawal of the 'SIR' process across the country. She added, "We will not allow it to continue and will persist in our opposition. The SIR has become a primary instrument for stealing votes."
Lamba went on to demand the restoration of the original process for the appointment of Election Commissioners. She pointed out that allegations of vote theft and irregularities have been raised not only by the Congress, but also by two Election Commissioners, who wrote letters on 14 separate occasions, stating that their consent was not sought regarding key decisions; that instead, Gyanesh Kumar made decisions unilaterally, according to his own whims.
Lamba also noted Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that even after Gyanesh Kumar’s tenure concludes, he will not be let off the hook, because this government is not just stealing votes, but is also selling off forests, land, employment opportunities, and agricultural produce.
Also Read:
- 'We Don't Want A Fight': CTI Writes To Rahul Again On INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 Rally, Seeks Meeting
- Delhi Traders Protest Demanding Postponement Of INDIA Bloc Rally Until After Diwali
- 'Heartfelt Thanks To BJP': Rahul's Dig At Ruling Party As He Urges People To Attend Nov 1 Delhi Rally
- Congress Announces Public Impeachment Proceeding Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar On October 30