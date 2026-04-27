Shah To Brainstorm On Seemanchal, RJD Alleges Plans To Carve Out Separate State From Bihar, Bengal
This Muslim-majority area of Bihar holds special significance for the BJP as the party alleges the region has undergone changes due to infiltration.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Patna: The BJP is paying special attention to the Seemanchal region of Bihar as it borders West Bengal and Nepal, and it possesses the highest concentration of Dalit and Muslim populations — the vote bank which has largely been mobilised against the saffron party. Furthermore, infiltration is reported to have occurred on a large scale in this area.
Viewed against this background, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's May 2 high-level meeting in Delhi holds special significance.
Following the Bihar Assembly elections, Shah had visited Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, and Katihar for three days — from February 25 to 27 — earlier this year. During this tour of the Seemanchal region, he held extensive consultations with officials regarding border security, as well as issues concerning illegal infiltration, smuggling, and demographic shifts. Samrat Chaudhary too participated in this meeting. At the time, he was serving in the capacity of Deputy Chief Minister.
Chaudhary has since assumed the office of Chief Minister. While he may join the May 2 meeting via video conferencing, senior officials from Bihar will be physically present. The discussion will focus on the progress made regarding the tasks assigned by Shah to officials and border security agencies during his previous visit to Bihar.
BJP's Infiltration Concern Vs RJD’s 'Separate State' Allegation
The BJP has consistently alleged that the demographic profile of the Seemanchal region has undergone changes due to infiltration. Moreover, infiltration is reported to have occurred on a large scale in those areas of Bihar that share a border with Nepal. Given that Seemanchal borders both West Bengal and Nepal, Shah's meeting is important from a security perspective. Additionally, the meeting is also viewed as crucial in the context of the BJP's broader agenda.
RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed argues that the BJP government has no genuine interest in the development of Seemanchal. Instead, he alleges that there is an attempt to carve out a separate state by segregating a large portion of Bihar's Seemanchal region, along with the adjacent border areas of West Bengal.
"No work has been undertaken for the development of the Seemanchal region. The Central government, too, has failed to initiate any development projects. In recent times, the Central government's intentions appear dubious. They seem intent on dividing the border regions of West Bengal and Bihar to effect a fresh partition of Seemanchal," says Ahmed.
While Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had previously denied the ongoing speculation regarding the creation of a separate state, the BJP remains engaged in manoeuvering the situation in the region to suit its own agenda.
What Did the JDU Spokesperson Say?
JDU national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that whether it is Seemanchal or any other border region of the country, the Home Department periodically conducts reviews and formulates strategies regarding the security situation of the nation. This meeting, too, is related to that very process.
"Regardless of the specific border region, the Ministry of Home Affairs conducts periodic visits there. Those regions are also subject to review. This is a standard procedure," says Ranjan.
BJP's Seemanchal Focus
Political analyst Priya Ranjan Bharti observes that the BJP has had its sights set on the Seemanchal region for a long time. For one, the Seemanchal area is underdeveloped, and it possesses the highest concentration of Dalits and Muslims. The BJP has, in one way or another, kept a keen eye on this specific vote bank. Consequently, it now seeks to sway this vote bank in its favour. Secondly, large-scale infiltration has occurred within the Seemanchal region as well as in areas bordering Nepal.
"The government has also found a window of opportunity, following the Election Commission's SIR (Special Intensive Revision). The government, led by Samrat Chaudhary, has already cancelled the ration cards and Aadhaar cards of over 2.2 million people. Now preparations are underway to expel any individuals identified as infiltrators. Furthermore, the BJP intends to develop the border areas of Bengal and Bihar — specifically those contiguous with Seemanchal — as a distinct administrative region," states Bharti.
Professor Pramod Kumar, who works extensively in the Seemanchal region, notes that the area has always been a thorn in BJP's side. Given its Muslim-majority demographic, the BJP fields its ally JDU on three out of the four Lok Sabha seats there. The JDU contests the Purnia, Katihar, and Kishanganj Lok Sabha seats while the BJP contests only the Araria seat.
"So far, the BJP has not succeeded in bringing a significant portion of Seemanchal into its fold. Given its Muslim-majority demographic, it faces a formidable challenge ahead. Indeed, preparations to tackle this challenge appear to be underway. Whether it concerns the issue of infiltrators or the changing demographic landscape, everything is intrinsically linked to this context," says Professor Kumar.
Why Is Seemanchal Significant?
Situated along the borders of Nepal and West Bengal, this region is politically sensitive. In Bihar, three of the Mahagathbandhan's MPs hail from the four Lok Sabha constituencies located within Seemanchal's four districts: Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Araria. The region also accounts for 24 seats in the state Legislative Assembly.
All five of the AIMIM's elected MLAs have won their seats exclusively from the Seemanchal region. The Muslim population in Seemanchal ranges between 40-65 per cent. According to data from the previous census, the Muslim population stands at 68 per cent in Kishanganj (the highest in the region), followed by 44.5 per cent in Katihar, 43 per cent in Araria, and 39 per cent in Purnia. Within this demographic, the population of backward Muslim castes is the largest — a segment upon which the BJP has kept its focus from the very beginning.
Strategy Against Infiltrators To Be Formulated
In interactions with journalists, Chief Minister Choudhary has given clear indications that the government is set to initiate strict action against infiltration. Individuals whose names have been struck off the electoral rolls during SIR will be required to leave Bihar, and punitive action against them has already commenced. In the light of these developments, Shah's meeting is considered to be important.
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