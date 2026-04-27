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Shah To Brainstorm On Seemanchal, RJD Alleges Plans To Carve Out Separate State From Bihar, Bengal

Patna: The BJP is paying special attention to the Seemanchal region of Bihar as it borders West Bengal and Nepal, and it possesses the highest concentration of Dalit and Muslim populations — the vote bank which has largely been mobilised against the saffron party. Furthermore, infiltration is reported to have occurred on a large scale in this area.

Viewed against this background, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's May 2 high-level meeting in Delhi holds special significance.

Following the Bihar Assembly elections, Shah had visited Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, and Katihar for three days — from February 25 to 27 — earlier this year. During this tour of the Seemanchal region, he held extensive consultations with officials regarding border security, as well as issues concerning illegal infiltration, smuggling, and demographic shifts. Samrat Chaudhary too participated in this meeting. At the time, he was serving in the capacity of Deputy Chief Minister.

Chaudhary has since assumed the office of Chief Minister. While he may join the May 2 meeting via video conferencing, senior officials from Bihar will be physically present. The discussion will focus on the progress made regarding the tasks assigned by Shah to officials and border security agencies during his previous visit to Bihar.

BJP's Infiltration Concern Vs RJD’s 'Separate State' Allegation

The BJP has consistently alleged that the demographic profile of the Seemanchal region has undergone changes due to infiltration. Moreover, infiltration is reported to have occurred on a large scale in those areas of Bihar that share a border with Nepal. Given that Seemanchal borders both West Bengal and Nepal, Shah's meeting is important from a security perspective. Additionally, the meeting is also viewed as crucial in the context of the BJP's broader agenda.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed argues that the BJP government has no genuine interest in the development of Seemanchal. Instead, he alleges that there is an attempt to carve out a separate state by segregating a large portion of Bihar's Seemanchal region, along with the adjacent border areas of West Bengal.

"No work has been undertaken for the development of the Seemanchal region. The Central government, too, has failed to initiate any development projects. In recent times, the Central government's intentions appear dubious. They seem intent on dividing the border regions of West Bengal and Bihar to effect a fresh partition of Seemanchal," says Ahmed.

While Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had previously denied the ongoing speculation regarding the creation of a separate state, the BJP remains engaged in manoeuvering the situation in the region to suit its own agenda.

What Did the JDU Spokesperson Say?

JDU national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that whether it is Seemanchal or any other border region of the country, the Home Department periodically conducts reviews and formulates strategies regarding the security situation of the nation. This meeting, too, is related to that very process.