Shah Says 'DMK Regime Most Corrupt In Country' At Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai

Pudukottai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime in Tamil Nadu, calling it the most corrupt in the country.

Addressing a rally here to mark the culmination of a padayatra undertaken by the party's state president Nainar Nagenthran, Shah listed out BJP-NDA's wins since 2024 including a third consecutive victory in Haryana and the wins in Delhi and Bihar, and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to join the list.

By way of a robust alliance of AIADMK, BJP and others, the NDA will emerge victorious, Shah said. The BJP's public meeting here marked the culmination of Nagenthran's state-wide yatra "Tamilagam Thalainimira Tamilanin Payanam" (A Tamil's yatra for Tamil Nadu's rise) that commenced in Madurai on October 12, 2025.

Slamming the ruling DMK over alleged graft and claiming that it was "synonymous" with corruption, he asked if the state can progress with an army of corrupt ministers. "A DMK leader's name has come up in cash-for-jobs scam, that of another leader in money laundering," he said. Another leader was named in "coal scam" he said without naming anyone.