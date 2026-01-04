Shah Says 'DMK Regime Most Corrupt In Country' At Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai
The Union Home Minster slammed the DMK and asked if the state government can progress with an army of corrupt ministers.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Pudukottai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime in Tamil Nadu, calling it the most corrupt in the country.
Addressing a rally here to mark the culmination of a padayatra undertaken by the party's state president Nainar Nagenthran, Shah listed out BJP-NDA's wins since 2024 including a third consecutive victory in Haryana and the wins in Delhi and Bihar, and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to join the list.
By way of a robust alliance of AIADMK, BJP and others, the NDA will emerge victorious, Shah said. The BJP's public meeting here marked the culmination of Nagenthran's state-wide yatra "Tamilagam Thalainimira Tamilanin Payanam" (A Tamil's yatra for Tamil Nadu's rise) that commenced in Madurai on October 12, 2025.
Slamming the ruling DMK over alleged graft and claiming that it was "synonymous" with corruption, he asked if the state can progress with an army of corrupt ministers. "A DMK leader's name has come up in cash-for-jobs scam, that of another leader in money laundering," he said. Another leader was named in "coal scam" he said without naming anyone.
ஏப்ரல் 2026 இல் தமிழ்நாட்டில் NDA அரசு அமைக்கப்பட உள்ளது.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 4, 2026
NDA government is going to be formed in Tamil Nadu in April 2026 pic.twitter.com/zgm4VDg9VP
"Can Tamil Nadu's progress happen with such an army of corrupt ministers. There is 20 per cent corruption cut money. The state economy is running on debts and liquor sales," Shah said.
The DMK regime's sole motive is to make Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi the CM and the dream to perpetuate dynasty rule would not come true and the time has come to put an end to family politics in Tamil Nadu, Shah said. He pointed out that while late DMK president was CM, his son MK Stalin also came to the to post and that plans were there to elevate Udhayanidhi also.
The Union Minister said there is no security for women in Tamil Nadu. The BJP veteran also slammed the Stalin government over atrocities on Hindus. He alleged Hindu forms of worship were being "insulted," and claimed that during the Ayodhya Ram Temple bhoomi puja, an "unannounced curfew was imposed" in Tamil Nadu .
"Their senior leaders call Sanatan Dharma dengue, malaria. Hindu processions and visarjan (immersion of idols of Hindu deities) have been stayed. I want to tell Stalin; you have broken the constitutional ethos by committing atrocities against Hindus," he said. BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Pon Radhakrishnan were among the leaders present.
BJP's key alliance partner AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a rally in Salem district almost coinciding with Shah's public meeting time.
