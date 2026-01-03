ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah Rukh Khan-Led KKR’s Purchase Of Bangladeshi Player Triggers Political, Religious Backlash

Nagpur: A political and religious controversy has emerged following the signing of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The issue gained traction after KKR bought Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore at the IPL auction. Religious leader Rambhadracharya strongly criticised the decision. He objected to Bangladeshi players being allowed to participate in the IPL amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The spiritual leader alleged that Hindus in Bangladesh are facing persecution and said India should reconsider allowing Bangladeshi players to compete in domestic leagues. He also made remarks targeting Shah Rukh Khan and questioned his stand on national issues.

State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan called for a ban on Bangladeshi players, similar to the restrictions earlier imposed on Pakistani cricketers. He said he would write to the KKR owner, the Union Government and the IPL governing body seeking action.