Shah Rukh Khan-Led KKR’s Purchase Of Bangladeshi Player Triggers Political, Religious Backlash
Religious leader Rambhadracharya has objected to the player being allowed to play in the IPL amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:41 AM IST
Nagpur: A political and religious controversy has emerged following the signing of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan.
The issue gained traction after KKR bought Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore at the IPL auction. Religious leader Rambhadracharya strongly criticised the decision. He objected to Bangladeshi players being allowed to participate in the IPL amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
The spiritual leader alleged that Hindus in Bangladesh are facing persecution and said India should reconsider allowing Bangladeshi players to compete in domestic leagues. He also made remarks targeting Shah Rukh Khan and questioned his stand on national issues.
State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan called for a ban on Bangladeshi players, similar to the restrictions earlier imposed on Pakistani cricketers. He said he would write to the KKR owner, the Union Government and the IPL governing body seeking action.
Khan said that the Bollywood actor should be sensitive to public sentiments as a prominent public figure. He added that countries where minorities face oppression cannot progress. He also called for equal concern for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
Shiv Sena MLA Krupal Tumane also criticised the decision, saying that allowing Bangladeshi players to play in India was inappropriate in light of alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Kolkata Knight Riders has issued a response to the controversy so far.
