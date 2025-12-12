ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Unveil Statue Of Savarkar In Andamans

Sri Vijaya Puram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andaman and Nicobar Island Lt. Governor Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi (Retd.), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and others during the unveiling of a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at a park at Beodnabad, in Sri Vijaya Puram, in South Andaman district. ( PTI )

Sri Vijaya Puram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday unveiled a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Beodnabad in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The statue has been installed in a park in the South Andaman district. After the unveiling event at 3.15 pm, Shah and Bhagwat planted ‘Rudraksha’ trees inside the park.

The home minister and the RSS chief were greeted at the venue by D K Joshi, Lt Governor and Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency (IDA). Shah and Bhagwat then left for the BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) in Sri Vijaya Puram, where a song on Savarkar will be released.

Savarkar was imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in Port Blair (now known as Sri Vijaya Puram) by the British in 1911. Shah arrived here around 12.30 am, while Bhagwat reached the archipelago on Thursday evening, to commemorate 115 years of Savarkar's iconic song, 'Sagara Pran Talamala', officials said.