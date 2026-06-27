ETV Bharat / bharat

'Valued Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner In MAHASAGAR Vision': PM Modi Ahead Of 3-day Visit To Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of the Republic of Seychelles Patrick Herminie at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, February 09, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

PM Modi is set to embark on a two-day State Visit to Seychelles starting Saturday to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "At the invitation of my friend, H.E. Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, I will undertake a State Visit to Seychelles from 27-29 June 2026 to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour."

The Prime Minister said that Seychelles is a "valued maritime neighbour" and a "key partner" in India's 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and the countries' shared commitment to the Global South.

"This year, we also mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, which are rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region", he said.

This tour comes just months after Seychelles President Herminie visited India in February 2026. During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Seychelles President Herminie and is also scheduled to address the Seychelles National Assembly and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.