Taj Mahal Entry Restrictions Lifted As Seychelles President Cancels Visit

The historical monument will be open for public throughout the day.

Taj Mahal (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 10, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST

2 Min Read
Agra: The restrictions imposed on public entry to the Taj Mahal were lifted after the visit of Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, officials said Monday night.

“In view of the cancellation of the proposed VVIP visit, the Taj Mahal will remain open tomorrow for the general public. Entry and ticketing will function as usual,” the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the ASI had ordered the historical monument to be closed to the public for two and a half hours from 9 am on Tuesday due to the visit of the Seychelles President with his wife, Veronique Herminie. According to sources, Veronique Herminie will be visiting the Taj Mahal without her husband, and hence the restrictions were lifted.

Patrick Herminie had arrived in India on February 5 for a five-day visit. This is the first visit of the President of Seychelles to India since he assumed office in October 2025. His visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, where bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest are being discussed.

Meanwhile, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand is scheduled to arrive in Agra on Tuesday evening and will visit the Taj Mahal on Wednesday morning. She is visiting the state as a state guest of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The district administration, police, and ASI in Agra have made complete preparations for the VVIP visit to the Taj Mahal. Advance teams from both countries are already camping in Agra.

ADM Protocol Prashant Tiwari said that a meeting has been held with the relevant departments regarding the arrival of VVIP guests in Agra on February 10th and 11th. Security, transportation, and reception arrangements for the VVIP guests were discussed.

Editor's Pick

