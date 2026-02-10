ETV Bharat / bharat

Taj Mahal Entry Restrictions Lifted As Seychelles President Cancels Visit

Agra: The restrictions imposed on public entry to the Taj Mahal were lifted after the visit of Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, officials said Monday night.

“In view of the cancellation of the proposed VVIP visit, the Taj Mahal will remain open tomorrow for the general public. Entry and ticketing will function as usual,” the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the ASI had ordered the historical monument to be closed to the public for two and a half hours from 9 am on Tuesday due to the visit of the Seychelles President with his wife, Veronique Herminie. According to sources, Veronique Herminie will be visiting the Taj Mahal without her husband, and hence the restrictions were lifted.