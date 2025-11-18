ETV Bharat / bharat

637 Students, 4 Teachers: Peons Taking Exams As MP Law University Crumbles Under Faculty Shortage

Ujjain: The law students at Vikramaditya University are faced with a precarious condition due to a severe faculty shortage, leading to disrupted classes, student protests and an environment where the quality of education is in question.

The law department has an enrolment of approximately 637 students from various states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

There are only four teachers in total. Out of these, two are permanent and two are external visiting faculty. The situation is further strained because one of the transferred teachers has not yet been relieved from duties.

Due to the lack of staff, many classes are cancelled or not held, resulting in significant academic loss. Students have stopped coming to class feeling that their time is wasted without proper lessons. Students allege that a university peon at times takes their exams, raising serious concerns about the academic integrity and regulatory compliance of the academic course.

Students have repeatedly protested, having urged the university administration to fill the vacant teaching positions. Their protests have gone unheard.

The frustration among the students have led to unique protests like students dressed in lawyer's uniforms publicly grazing buffaloes on the campus and in the city chating slogans - "Our future is like grazing buffaloes".

Students have also locked the campus during their protests, but these actions have not yet led to a permanent resolution.