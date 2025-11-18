637 Students, 4 Teachers: Peons Taking Exams As MP Law University Crumbles Under Faculty Shortage
Protesting students dressed in lawyers' uniforms and publicly grazed buffaloes on the campus to register their protests against the authorities.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Ujjain: The law students at Vikramaditya University are faced with a precarious condition due to a severe faculty shortage, leading to disrupted classes, student protests and an environment where the quality of education is in question.
The law department has an enrolment of approximately 637 students from various states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
There are only four teachers in total. Out of these, two are permanent and two are external visiting faculty. The situation is further strained because one of the transferred teachers has not yet been relieved from duties.
Due to the lack of staff, many classes are cancelled or not held, resulting in significant academic loss. Students have stopped coming to class feeling that their time is wasted without proper lessons. Students allege that a university peon at times takes their exams, raising serious concerns about the academic integrity and regulatory compliance of the academic course.
Students have repeatedly protested, having urged the university administration to fill the vacant teaching positions. Their protests have gone unheard.
The frustration among the students have led to unique protests like students dressed in lawyer's uniforms publicly grazing buffaloes on the campus and in the city chating slogans - "Our future is like grazing buffaloes".
Students have also locked the campus during their protests, but these actions have not yet led to a permanent resolution.
Deepak Kumar, a law student from Bihar, living in the hostel says, "I am in my third semester. It is my second year in law school. We have been persistently demanding from the vice-chancellor, the government, the administration to fill the vacant posts for teachers. Officially, there are 10 posts of teachers in the law school. Out of these 9 posts are vacant. There are 5 classes in a batch every day. Thus, there are 55 classes in 11 batches and there are only 4 teachers.”
Rajiv Singh Sehore, a teacher in Law Studies, was appointed here in the month of January. Another teacher, Kirti Patel, said, "I have been transferred to another law college in Barwani but I have not been relieved because of the lack of teachers."
Currently, Purnima Singh and Dr. Asim Kumar Sharma from Ujjain Law College have been called here to help in studies. According to the new arrangement Purnima Singh and Dr. Asim Kumar will take classes from Monday to Saturday.
Law student Bhumika Yadav said, "We are suffering a lot. We are not going to these classes after protests. We have come here to study so far away from home, not to stage protests. Money is also being spent. We will not give exams.”
Bhumika Yadav went on to say, “At times peons take our exams. What is the future for us? We need teachers, that is our principal demand. “
Attempts to contact Arpan Bharadwaj, Vice-Chancellor of Samrat Vikramaditya University regarding his views on the matter were futile. He could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
The future for these students largely depends on whether the university and the state government take immediate steps to appoint qualified, permanent faculty members and restore proper academic functioning of the Law University.