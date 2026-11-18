Cyclone Akvan Changes Path: Landfall Likely Between Odisha's Puri And Andhra's Narsapur On November 20
Severe cyclone Akvan is likely to strengthen further before making landfall somewhere between the Andhra Pradesh coast and Odisha coast on November 20, IMD said.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Visakhapatnam: In a major update, severe cyclonic storm Akvan over the Bay of Bengal has recurved, moving north-northwestwards and now heading towards the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts, raising concerns over its possible impact on the coastline in both states.
According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, Akvan, the third cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in a span of 21 days, is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri on November 20 as a severe cyclonic storm.
The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 18th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 12.9°N and Longitude 85.4°E, about 570 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 580 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 590 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 660 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 710 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 770 km south of Puri (Odisha). Continuing to move north-northwestward, it is likely to cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, by noon of 20th November, 2026 as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2026
The storm moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.
The system was positioned approximately 710 km south of Gopalpur and 770 km south of Puri in Odisha, around 580 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 590 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 570 km east of Chennai.
Latest forecast suggests that Akvan is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and make landfall anywhere between the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri around the noon of November 20.
At the time of landfall, the system is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, IMD added.
Odisha On High Alert
The revised forecast has brought the Odisha coast within the potential impact zone of the cyclone, with the IMD issuing an Orange Message (Cyclone Alert) for the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts. The change in the projected path and the possibility of the system making landfall along the coast between Narsapur and Puri have heightened concerns over the likely impact on coastal districts of Odisha.
With the cyclone expected to approach the coast within the next two days, officials are closely monitoring its movement and taking precautionary measures to minimise risks to people, tourists, fishermen and commuters.
Amid concerns over heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough sea conditions and possible waterlogging, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued strict instructions to the Tourism and Commerce & Transport departments to ensure public safety.
#WATCH | Malkangiri, Odisha: On Cyclone Akvan preparedness, Malkangiri District Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke says, "This is the third cyclone we have faced in two months. Akvan is currently expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, between Visakhapatnam and Nellore.… pic.twitter.com/9VeR3VGATG— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
With adverse weather conditions likely to prevail along the Odisha coast until November 20, the SRC has directed the authorities to suspend beach tourism activities at vulnerable locations until the situation returns to normalcy. Sea bathing, boating, water sports, pleasure cruises and other marine tourism activities will remain prohibited during the period. Public access to unsafe beaches, jetties, coastal viewpoints and other vulnerable tourist destinations will also be restricted, officials said.
This apart, hotels, resorts and tour operators operating in coastal districts have been instructed to alert their guests about the weather conditions and cancel outdoor excursions. They have also been asked to keep emergency supplies ready and comply with evacuation or shelter-related instructions issued by local authorities, an official statement said.
In anticipation of disruption to road transport due to heavy rainfall, strong winds, waterlogging and reduced visibility, the SRC has also asked the Commerce & Transport Department to take additional precautions, particularly for vehicles travelling at night. "Transport authorities have been directed to intensify night patrolling along low-lying, flood-prone and accident-prone stretches of National and State Highways. Reflective warning signboards will be installed at vulnerable locations to alert motorists," the statement added.
Evacuation To Begin In Vulnerable Places In South Odisha
Meanwhile in Odisha, Rayagada Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the district administration has made preparations in view of the heavy rainfall forecast for November 18, 19 and 20.
Officials here have identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for pre-emptive evacuation and stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Akvan, Kulkarni said on Tuesday.
Kulkarni told reporters that Rayagada, located in southern Odisha along the Andhra Pradesh border, has been issued yellow and orange warnings for November 18, 19 and 20, with heavy rainfall forecast in the region.
Speaking on the preparedness, he informed that a district-level meeting was conducted and departments have been instructed to carry out the tasks assigned to them. He also noted that atleast 55 villages were identified as landslide-prone and pre-emptive evacuation will be conducted as a preventive measure.
"We conducted a district-level preparatory meeting, and all line departments have been instructed to carry out their assigned tasks. There are about 55 villages that we have identified as landslide-prone, and we will conduct a pre-emptive evacuation of those areas as a preventive measure. We also have several other habitations along a river that may face flooding in the event of excessive rainfall," he told media.
The District Magistrate further said that the Harabhangi and Badanalla dam projects have started releasing water to lower their reservoir levels and create capacity to manage excess rainfall.
On cyclone preparedness, Malkangiri District Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke said, "A preparatory meeting was held by the Chief Secretary and the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management with all District Collectors. We have identified 254 vulnerable areas and designated 218 cyclone shelters, sturdy, permanent structures, where people can be relocated."
Moreover, 285 pregnant women whose Expected Dates of Delivery (EDD) fall within the next seven days have been identified, and arrangements are being made to shift them to District Headquarters Hospitals (DHH), as well as other healthcare facilities like Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), he said.
"We have already stocked rice at all Gram Panchayat points to support the operation of community kitchens. We also have 37 quintals of flattened rice (chura) available for distribution in the event of a crisis. An NDRF team is scheduled to arrive and be deployed, while two ODRAF teams have been dispatched, one to Khairput and the other to Kalimela," the Collector added
Heavy Rains In Rayalaseema, Kakinada
Officials have anticipated that on Thursday, wind speeds could reach a maximum of 145 kmph. The Meteorological Department has informed that, starting today, various parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience moderate to extremely heavy rainfall, with some areas likely to receive extremely heavy downpours. Forecast further suggests that on the November 19th and 20th, some places could receive over 21 centimeters of rainfall. Further, on the 21st, heavy rains are expected in several parts of the coastal region and across many areas of Rayalaseema.
The district administration has been put on high alert following warnings from the Meteorological Department.
#WATCH | Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu: Amid rising winds from Cyclonic Storm Akvan, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has advised fishermen to stay out of the sea.— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
Vessels are anchored at Thoothukudi harbour as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the storm to… pic.twitter.com/IdXHTu7lxk
As the cyclone is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kakinada district, Collector Harendhira Prasad has directed officials to remain prepared for any eventuality. In light of the cyclone warning, a special 24-hour control room has been established at the Collectorate. Officials are continuously monitoring the status of water bodies, reservoirs, and drainage systems across the district. The Collector has instructed that proactive measures be taken to prevent hardships for residents in low-lying areas and that relief operations be carried out wherever necessary.
Offshore and onshore activities would be reviewed based on the advisories issued by the IMD, the official added.
Rain In Chhattisgarh, MP
In Chhattisgarh, heavy rainfall is expected in the southern districts on November 20 and 21, while light rain is likely in Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur.
The system is expected to bring weather changes across several states in central and eastern India. In Madhya Pradesh, weather experts have suggested that thunderstorms and rain will lash nine districts on November 20. Strong winds of 30-40 km per hour are likely in the south-eastern parts of the state.
Rainfall is also likely in Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna. The impact of the system is expected to be more pronounced on November 20.
Akvan To Bring Rain In South Bengal From Nov 19
Even though West Bengal is unlikely to face the brunt of the cyclone, under its impact, heavy rain is likely in several districts of South Bengal from Thursday. Showers will continue till Saturday.
As per the forecast, light rain with thunderstorm is likely at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kolkata and Howrah on Wednesday. There will be dry weather in the remaining districts of South Bengal.
Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely at most places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday.
Similarly, light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is likely at most places in the state on Friday, with heavy rain expected at South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts on that day.
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