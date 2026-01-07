ETV Bharat / bharat

Severe Cold, Fog Hit Delhi-NCR: 80 Trains Run Late, Flights Rescheduled; AQI Remains 'Poor'

New Delhi: Severe cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog continued to grip large parts of North India on Wednesday, disrupting normal life and affecting road, rail and air traffic.

Meanwhile, weather conditions remained harsh in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with fog and cold winds persisting through the morning.

Flights And Trains Delayed, Cancelled

At Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), multiple flights were delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled due to low visibility, though the overall impact in Delhi-NCR remained moderate.

Dense fog significantly reduced visibility, forcing Railways to slow train operations and causing delays on several long-distance routes heading towards Delhi. Around 80 trains heading towards Delhi are running behind schedule.

According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, fog makes it difficult for loco pilots to spot signals from a distance, requiring trains to operate at reduced speeds. He said passenger safety remains the railway’s top priority and no compromise will be made under any circumstances.

List Of Delayed Trains

New Delhi Railway Station

12621 Tamil Nadu Superfast Express: 3 hours 38 minutes late

20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Superfast: 4 hours 42 minutes late

02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special: 6 hours 30 minutes late

22455 Srinagar-Shirdi-Kalka Express: 3 hours 23 minutes late

12723 Telangana Superfast Express: 2 hours 52 minutes late

12393 Sapt Kranti Superfast Express: 3 hours late

22823 Tejas Rajdhani Express: 1 hour 3 minutes late

12559 Shiv Ganga Express: 2 hours 30 minutes late

12301 Rajdhani Express: 1 hour 10 minutes late

12033 Shatabdi Express: 40 minutes late

12313 Rajdhani Express: 55 minutes late

14315 Intercity Express: 2.5 hours late

12627 Karnataka Express: 3 hours 2 minutes late

12423 Rajdhani Express: 1 hour 47 minutes late

11841 Gita Jayanti Express: 3 hours 30 minutes late

14211 New Delhi Intercity: 2 hours 32 minutes late

Anand Vihar Terminal