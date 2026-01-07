Severe Cold, Fog Hit Delhi-NCR: 80 Trains Run Late, Flights Rescheduled; AQI Remains 'Poor'
Dense fog and intense cold gripped Delhi-NCR, slowing train movement, disrupting flights, triggering a yellow alert, and worsening air quality.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Severe cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog continued to grip large parts of North India on Wednesday, disrupting normal life and affecting road, rail and air traffic.
Meanwhile, weather conditions remained harsh in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with fog and cold winds persisting through the morning.
Flights And Trains Delayed, Cancelled
At Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), multiple flights were delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled due to low visibility, though the overall impact in Delhi-NCR remained moderate.
Dense fog significantly reduced visibility, forcing Railways to slow train operations and causing delays on several long-distance routes heading towards Delhi. Around 80 trains heading towards Delhi are running behind schedule.
According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, fog makes it difficult for loco pilots to spot signals from a distance, requiring trains to operate at reduced speeds. He said passenger safety remains the railway’s top priority and no compromise will be made under any circumstances.
List Of Delayed Trains
New Delhi Railway Station
- 12621 Tamil Nadu Superfast Express: 3 hours 38 minutes late
- 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Superfast: 4 hours 42 minutes late
- 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special: 6 hours 30 minutes late
- 22455 Srinagar-Shirdi-Kalka Express: 3 hours 23 minutes late
- 12723 Telangana Superfast Express: 2 hours 52 minutes late
- 12393 Sapt Kranti Superfast Express: 3 hours late
- 22823 Tejas Rajdhani Express: 1 hour 3 minutes late
- 12559 Shiv Ganga Express: 2 hours 30 minutes late
- 12301 Rajdhani Express: 1 hour 10 minutes late
- 12033 Shatabdi Express: 40 minutes late
- 12313 Rajdhani Express: 55 minutes late
- 14315 Intercity Express: 2.5 hours late
- 12627 Karnataka Express: 3 hours 2 minutes late
- 12423 Rajdhani Express: 1 hour 47 minutes late
- 11841 Gita Jayanti Express: 3 hours 30 minutes late
- 14211 New Delhi Intercity: 2 hours 32 minutes late
Anand Vihar Terminal
- 12427 Rewari-Anand Vihar Express: 3 hours 42 minutes late
- 12557 Sapt Kranti Express: 3 hours 7 minutes late
- 15567 Amrit Bharat Express: 4 hours 40 minutes late
- 22405 Anand Vihar Garib Rath: 2 hours 10 minutes late
- 12329 Sampark Kranti Express: 2 hours 18 minutes late
- 20501 Tejas Express: 23 minutes late
- 13257 Jansadharan Express: 50 minutes late
Delhi Junction
- 12225 Kaifiat Express: 3 hours 26 minutes late
- 14088 Runicha Express: 1 hour 17 minutes late
- 14321 Bareilly-Bhuj Express: 1 hour 30 minutes late
- 14662 Shalimar-Malani Mail Express: 1 hour 7 minutes late
- 14217 Unchahar Express: 7 hours 20 minutes late
Hazrat Nizamuddin Station
- 12723 Telangana Superfast Express: 3 hours 6 minutes late
- 12953 AK Tejas Rajdhani Express: 1 hour 5 minutes late
- 22867 Nizamuddin Humsafar Express: 4 hours 3 minutes late
- 12649 Sampark Kranti Express: 3 hours 15 minutes late
- 12909 Nizamuddin Garib Rath: 1 hour 10 minutes late
- 12627 Karnataka Express: 3 hours 15 minutes late
- 22221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express: 2 hours 20 minutes late
- 12625 Kerala Superfast Express: 1 hour 7 minutes late
- 12715 Sachkhand Superfast Express: 1 hour 2 minutes late
- 12169 Mahakaushal Express: 2 hours 41 minutes late
Authorities have advised travellers to remain cautious and check updated schedules before undertaking journeys, as disruptions are likely to continue.
Weather in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR continued to experience intense cold and dense fog during the morning and evening hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for cold weather and dense fog conditions for January 7 and January 8.
The maximum temperature is expected to range between 14-16°C. Wind speeds may reach 5-15 kmph. On Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 15.7°C, around 3.3°C below normal. The minimum temperature was 7.6°C. Relative humidity touched 95 per cent, worsening fog conditions.
Air Quality Is ‘Poor’
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' category on Wednesday. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s average AQI ranged from 302 to 336 during the morning hours.
Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI of 360. Anand Vihar (349), Chandni Chowk (344), Jahangirpuri (342), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (339) and Punjabi Bagh (324) remained in the 'Very Poor' category. Shadipur recorded the best air quality at 165, which falls in the 'Moderate' category.
AQI readings across Noida and Greater Noida highlight the severity of the situation across the region. Noida Sector 116 registered 327, Sector 125 stood at 312, Sector 1 at 315, and Sector 62 at 274. In Greater Noida, Knowledge Park 5 recorded 328. Knowledge Park 3 had an AQI of 296.
