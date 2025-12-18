ETV Bharat / bharat

2,670 Waterlogging-Prone Subways Identified; Infra Support Provided For Half: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Various railway zones carried out a detailed survey and identified 2,670 out of a total 14,745 constructed road-under-bridges as prone to waterlogging earlier this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply. About half of these sites have been equipped with preventive infrastructure, while temporary solutions have been devised for the rest, he said.

The issue was raised after YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy sought to know whether the government is aware that the existing road-under-bridges (RUBs), especially in the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, are leading to frequent waterlogging even during light to moderate rainfall, making them hazardous for pedestrians, vehicles and animals.

Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that 43 RUBs exist in the constituency, and during heavy rain in the last monsoon season, the problem was reported for short durations at three RUBs, which was addressed promptly using a heavy-duty pumping arrangement.

"Railways are working with municipal bodies and other local bodies for integrated drainage solutions at subway locations," the minister stated, highlighting several remedial measures employed to mitigate the problem of waterlogging.