ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1.61 Lakh Water Samples Found Contaminated In 2025-26: Govt In RS

Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As many as 1.61 lakh samples of water out of nearly 64 lakh tested across the country in 2025-26 were found to be contaminated, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna said that more than 59 lakh samples were tested during the year 2023-24, and over 82 lakh samples during 2024-25 in drinking water quality testing laboratories. The number of samples tested in labs in 2025-2026 was 63.96 lakh, out of which 1.61 lakh were found to be contaminated, the House was informed.

"So far, as on March 2, 2026, during 2025-26, states/UTs have reported (testing) more than 63 lakh samples in drinking water quality testing laboratories," he said.

The minister said the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal was launched in August 2019, in partnership with states and UTs to provide potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on a regular and long-term basis to rural households.