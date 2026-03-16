ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 13,000 Teaching Posts Vacant In KVs, Navodaya Schools: Education Ministry

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha underway during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Over 13,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country, the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question.

"A total of 8,618 and 5,083 teaching posts are lying vacant in KVs and JNVs, respectively. Vacancies keep on arising due to the opening of new schools, retirement, resignation, promotion of employees, transfer, employees going on leave to another department and upgradation of schools," Chaudhary said.

"Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of KVs and NVs," he added.