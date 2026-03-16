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Over 13,000 Teaching Posts Vacant In KVs, Navodaya Schools: Education Ministry

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said that teachers are hired on a contractual basis to ensure the education process is not hampered.

KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA TEACHING POSTS VACANT
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha underway during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2026 (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST

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New Delhi: Over 13,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country, the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question.

"A total of 8,618 and 5,083 teaching posts are lying vacant in KVs and JNVs, respectively. Vacancies keep on arising due to the opening of new schools, retirement, resignation, promotion of employees, transfer, employees going on leave to another department and upgradation of schools," Chaudhary said.

"Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of KVs and NVs," he added.

The minister noted that teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by KVs and NVs to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

"Efforts are made to recruit regular teachers at the earliest so that interest of students do not suffer. The consistently high percentage results achieved by KVs and NVs over the years clearly demonstrate that academic standards and students’ performance are duly maintained and are not compromised," he said.

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TAGGED:

NAVODAYA SCHOOLS
LOK SABHA
TEACHING POSTS VACANT
KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA JOB VACANCY
KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA TEACHING POSTS

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