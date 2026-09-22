ETV Bharat / bharat

19 States Sign MoUs For Next Phase Of UDAN Scheme To Develop 100 Airstrips From Existing Unused Airstrips

New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu speaks in the Rajya Sabha regarding the IndiGo flight crisis, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. ( Sansad TV via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Nineteen states have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday to roll out the next phase of the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, initiating a challenge mode framework to convert unserved airstrips into operational airports.

Key officials and ministers, speaking at the signing ceremony in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, explained the broader transition of the initiative, stating that the project has moved from mere connectivity to building long-term operational viability.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol underlined the expansion of the domestic aviation market, pointing out that domestic airports handled around 42 crore passengers during 2025-26. "Today, 19 states are signing MoUs with the ministry, and together we are starting a new chapter in the civil aviation sector. These steps take the next phase from paper to the ground," Mohol said.

"India is the world's third largest domestic aviation market, and by 2030 we expect this number to reach about 50 crore passengers per year. This transformation did not happen by chance. It rests on two pillars: a bigger infrastructure push and rapid adoption of technology," he said.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said, "The next phase is not merely an extension of UDAN. It is a redesign based on nearly a decade of good experience. The first decade has demonstrated that regional demand exists. The task before us now is to convert this demand into a reliable and, importantly, commercially sustainable regional aviation network," Sinha said.