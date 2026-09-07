ETV Bharat / bharat

134 Silver Coins With Archaeological Significance Among Rs 47.16 Lakh Gold, Silver Seized At IGI

New Delhi: Customs officials seized 134 silver coins with apparent archaeological significance among 484 silver coins and one gold coin from two passengers arriving from Doha at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Air Customs officers intercepted the two passengers after they arrived on September 2, officials said on Sunday.

An examination of their baggage led to the recovery and seizure of 20.883 kilograms of gold and silver coins, collectively valued at Rs 47.16 lakh in tariff value, for attempted clearance without declaration, the statement said. The seized goods comprised 484 silver coins and one gold coin, it said.