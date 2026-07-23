ETV Bharat / bharat

Ten Seriously Injured In Bengaluru Cylinder Blast

Bengaluru: At least 10 persons were seriously injured following a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Bommasandra of Anekal taluk of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Thursday morning. The injured are learnt to be residents of West Bengal.

Official sources said the cylinder exploded at Sri Sai Comfort Paying Guest (PG) accommodation. Six of the injured have been identified as Saurav Chaudhary, Alauddin, Shantanurai, Abhibul Rehman, Subrata Bera and Debashish Haldar. These employees were working with a local private company in the city. They were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital following burn injuries.

Sources said the cylinder had started leaking at night and the explosion occurred when workers woke up in the morning and turned on the light. The rooms caught fire immediately after the explosion on the second floor of the building.