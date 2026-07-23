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Ten Seriously Injured In Bengaluru Cylinder Blast

Those injured are believed to be migrant workers from West Bengal who were staying in a Paying Guest accommodation

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Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST

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Bengaluru: At least 10 persons were seriously injured following a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Bommasandra of Anekal taluk of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Thursday morning. The injured are learnt to be residents of West Bengal.

Official sources said the cylinder exploded at Sri Sai Comfort Paying Guest (PG) accommodation. Six of the injured have been identified as Saurav Chaudhary, Alauddin, Shantanurai, Abhibul Rehman, Subrata Bera and Debashish Haldar. These employees were working with a local private company in the city. They were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital following burn injuries.

Sources said the cylinder had started leaking at night and the explosion occurred when workers woke up in the morning and turned on the light. The rooms caught fire immediately after the explosion on the second floor of the building.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the articles in the room were scattered, while the doors and windows of the building were damaged. There are 18 rooms in the building where the explosion took place. The PG accommodation was allegedly run by Lingaraju.

Firefighters rushed to the spot to take up the task of extinguishing the fire. The matter is being instigated by the personnel of the Hebbagodi Police Station.

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TAGGED:

MIGRANTS
WEST BENGAL
BENGALURU
GAS LEAK
CYLINDER BLAST

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