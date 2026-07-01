ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Senior Scientists To Meet Top Panel As Government Moves Towards Finding Next DRDO Chief

New Delhi: Five senior scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation have been called for interview by the search-cum-selection panel to find the next chief of the premier defence research body. The office of the Chairman, DRDO, has been lying vacant for a month now after the retirement of its former chief Dr Samir V Kamat.

Defence sources told ANI that the Search-cum-Selection panel will meet the scientists on Friday to interview them. The scientists who have been called for the interview include Director, SPS, Anupam Sharma; DG Electronics and Communication BK Das; DG Armament and Combat Engineering Prateek Kishore, DG Missiles and Strategic Systems Jagannath Nayak; and Director, RCI Anindya Biswas.