Schools Across Delhi Receive Bomb Threats, Evacuated By Police, Probe On
Delhi Fire Services said the schools that received threats were Loreto Convent, Don Bosco, two Carmel Convent campuses, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Delhi: Five schools across the capital woke up to bomb threats on Thursday morning, received via emails, causing panic and chaos. Police and fire authorities were immediately informed, triggering evacuation protocols and anti-sabotage checks.
"Our teams are on site, and standard operating procedures are being followed. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," said a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer, adding that search operations were underway. Sources said police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to sweep the campuses, while students and staff were moved to safe areas.
Later, DFS said that the schools that had received the threats included Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka. Meanwhile, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate sent out a message to parents of students that there was a security threat.
At Don Bosco School in South Delhi, the bomb threat was received via email, causing widespread panic. The school administration promptly informed Delhi Police, who dispatched a team along with one of the DFS, and ambulances. A bomb disposal squad was also called in, and a thorough search of the school premises carried out.
Students were evacuated from their classrooms and moved to the playground, while anxious parents waited outside the school gates to take their children home. Speaking to the media, some parents said they were informed at 9.30 am that the school had received a bomb threat, adding that the entire school was evacuated, and the children moved to the playground.
They also complained that they were not being allowed inside by the guards and being told to wait outside instead, as police officers were inside the school, carrying out search operations.
A South Delhi police official said that at 9.18 am, they received information that a bomb had been planted inside Don Bosco School. They immediately dispatched a police team, with several officers following behind them soon. A search of the entire premises was underway at the time when this report was filed, but nothing had been recovered so far.