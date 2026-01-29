ETV Bharat / bharat

Schools Across Delhi Receive Bomb Threats, Evacuated By Police, Probe On

Don Bosco School in Chittaranjan Park was one of the five to receive a bomb threat ( ETV Bharat )

Delhi: Five schools across the capital woke up to bomb threats on Thursday morning, received via emails, causing panic and chaos. Police and fire authorities were immediately informed, triggering evacuation protocols and anti-sabotage checks.

"Our teams are on site, and standard operating procedures are being followed. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," said a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer, adding that search operations were underway. Sources said police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to sweep the campuses, while students and staff were moved to safe areas.

Later, DFS said that the schools that had received the threats included Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka. Meanwhile, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate sent out a message to parents of students that there was a security threat.

At Don Bosco School in South Delhi, the bomb threat was received via email, causing widespread panic. The school administration promptly informed Delhi Police, who dispatched a team along with one of the DFS, and ambulances. A bomb disposal squad was also called in, and a thorough search of the school premises carried out.