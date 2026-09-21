ETV Bharat / bharat

Several Delhi Schools Receive Fresh Bomb Threats On Monday Morning

New Delhi: A series of bomb threats targeting schools in the capital, Delhi, has emerged once again. According to reports, several schools in Delhi have received threatening emails. These reportedly include DPS in RK Puram, Bloom Public School, and Air Force School, among others.

Following the receipt of a threatening email, DPS RK Puram was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and students were sent home. Upon receiving the information, teams from the police, bomb squad, and fire department arrived at the scene. Security agencies are currently conducting a search operation within the school premises.

Police and other relevant agencies are investigating the threatening emails. However, the presence of any suspicious object or explosive within the school complex has not yet been confirmed.