Several Delhi Schools Receive Fresh Bomb Threats On Monday Morning
Most of the schools that received bomb threats, including DPS, Bloom Public School, and Air Force School, are located in Delhi's RK Puram area.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A series of bomb threats targeting schools in the capital, Delhi, has emerged once again. According to reports, several schools in Delhi have received threatening emails. These reportedly include DPS in RK Puram, Bloom Public School, and Air Force School, among others.
Following the receipt of a threatening email, DPS RK Puram was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and students were sent home. Upon receiving the information, teams from the police, bomb squad, and fire department arrived at the scene. Security agencies are currently conducting a search operation within the school premises.
Police and other relevant agencies are investigating the threatening emails. However, the presence of any suspicious object or explosive within the school complex has not yet been confirmed.
Balram Public School In Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Also Received Bomb Threat
Earlier in the morning, Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, also received a bomb threat. Security protocols were immediately activated at the school following the threatening call, and the Delhi Fire Service was informed. Such recurring threats against schools have caused anxiety among students and parents. Nevertheless, security agencies are taking every report seriously and are inspecting the school premises.
A local police team arrived at DPS RK Puram after the threat was reported. Teams from the fire department and the bomb disposal squad are inspecting the school grounds. The situation will become clear only after the officials complete the search operation. For now, the school has been evacuated as a precaution, and the students have been moved to a safe location.
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