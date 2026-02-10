ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 10,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed For AI Summit In Delhi

New Delhi: More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in the national capital to ensure robust security while the India-AI Impact Summit goes underway from February 16 to 20, a police officer said on Tuesday. The five-day event will take place at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to draw thousands of delegates from over 30 countries.

"Around and near Bharat Mandapam alone, over 10,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed. These will include district police staff, traffic police, specialised units and reserve forces," the officer said. According to the police, officers, personnel from almost all districts of Delhi have been mobilised, with each district contributing between 800 and 1,000 personnel for summit-related duties.

"Security deployment began nearly a week ahead of the event to allow adequate familiarisation with routes, venues and standard operating procedures. The Delhi Police has also constituted a specially designed AI Impact Summit Cell to ensure seamless coordination among various units and agencies involved in the security exercise," the officer said.