ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 2,500 People With Criminal Records Identified Through Facial Recognition System At Jantar Mantar: Police Sources

New Delhi: More than 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds have been identified through the Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployed around the protest site at Jantar Mantar, police sources said on Friday.

The surveillance system, they said, is not meant for ordinary protesters, but to identify wanted criminals, absconders, history-sheeters and "Bad Characters" (BCs) who may try to infiltrate the protest and disturb law and order.

Four FRS units have been installed at key entry and exit points around the protest venue and are linked to the Delhi Police database. The system is being monitored in real time by police officers, enabling them to instantly verify the identity of any wanted criminal or habitual offender whose details already exist in police records.

"The technology has so far helped identify over 2,500 persons with criminal antecedents. It acts as a strong deterrent and allows us to keep a close watch on those who may attempt to misuse the protest to create law and order problems," a police source said.

According to a senior police officer, the FRS comprises high-resolution cameras capable of capturing facial images even from a distance.