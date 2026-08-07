Sadhus Among 8 Detained Near Rahul Gandhi's Residence During Protest
The officer said a group of sadhus, including women protesters, attempted to hold a demonstration near Gandhi's residence despite restrictions in place
By PTI
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: At least eight people, including sadhus, were detained on Friday after they staged a protest near the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, an officer said.
The officer said a group of sadhus, including women protesters, attempted to hold a demonstration in the high-security area near Gandhi's residence despite restrictions in place. Police personnel deployed in the area intervened and detained the protesters to prevent any breach of law and order. The detainees were taken away from the spot.
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