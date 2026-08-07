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Sadhus Among 8 Detained Near Rahul Gandhi's Residence During Protest

A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: At least eight people, including sadhus, were detained on Friday after they staged a protest near the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, an officer said.