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Sadhus Among 8 Detained Near Rahul Gandhi's Residence During Protest

The officer said a group of sadhus, including women protesters, attempted to hold a demonstration near Gandhi's residence despite restrictions in place

Rahul Gandhi
A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: At least eight people, including sadhus, were detained on Friday after they staged a protest near the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, an officer said.

The officer said a group of sadhus, including women protesters, attempted to hold a demonstration in the high-security area near Gandhi's residence despite restrictions in place. Police personnel deployed in the area intervened and detained the protesters to prevent any breach of law and order. The detainees were taken away from the spot.

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RAHUL GANDHI RESIDENCE PROTEST
RAHUL GANDHI SADHU PROTEST
RAHUL GANDHI

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