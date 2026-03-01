Hundreds Stranded at Delhi IGI Airport Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Airspace restrictions over Iran led to mass flight cancellations, with 410 flights scrapped on February 28 and 444 more expected on March 1, officials said.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi as flight operations were disrupted due to escalating tensions in the Middle East after the US and Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.
With Iran firing missiles at US bases in several countries in the region, the situation has led to widespread airspace restrictions, forcing several airlines to cancel or reschedule flights.
Operations to and from Dubai, one of the world's busiest aviation hubsm were severely affected. Westbound international flights, especially those heading to Europe and the United States, have faced delays, rerouting, or cancellations. This has led to many travellers waiting for hours at the IGI Airport without clear updates from the airlines.
Passenger Advisory issued at 13:25 hrs.#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/I7wkXD8hyF— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 28, 2026
One stranded passenger said that he was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Saudi Arabia, but his flight was cancelled. "We have been waiting for 14 hours and have not received any information yet. It is becoming very difficult," he said.
Delhi Airport authorities issued a passenger advisory, stating that due to the changing geopolitical conditions in the Middle East. Several international flights may experience schedule changes. Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Real-time updates are available on the official website of Delhi Airport.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also witnessed heavy rush and disruptions, with multiple flights cancelled due to the evolving situation.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said tensions in the Middle East are impacting global flight routes. In a post on X, the ministry stated that 410 flights operated by domestic carriers were cancelled on February 28, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on March 1. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is coordinating closely with airlines to ensure passenger safety and compliance with operational regulations.
