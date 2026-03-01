ETV Bharat / bharat

Hundreds Stranded at Delhi IGI Airport Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

New Delhi: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi as flight operations were disrupted due to escalating tensions in the Middle East after the US and Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.

With Iran firing missiles at US bases in several countries in the region, the situation has led to widespread airspace restrictions, forcing several airlines to cancel or reschedule flights.

Operations to and from Dubai, one of the world's busiest aviation hubsm were severely affected. Westbound international flights, especially those heading to Europe and the United States, have faced delays, rerouting, or cancellations. This has led to many travellers waiting for hours at the IGI Airport without clear updates from the airlines.