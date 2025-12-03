ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia, Kharge Protest In Parliament Complex Against New Labour Codes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, right, party leader Sonia Gandhi and pary General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Winter Session, at the Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, protested on Wednesday against the new labour codes in Parliament House complex and demanded their scrapping.

MPs of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Left parties, among others, participated in the protest in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament. Carrying posters and placards against the new labour codes, the opposition MPs raised slogans demanding their rollback.

Besides Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC's Dola Sen, DMK's K Kanhimozhi and A Raja, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, CPI(ML) Liberation's Sudama Prasad, among others, participated in the protest. The MPs also held a large banner which read - 'No to Corporate Jungle Raj, Yes to Labour Justice'.

The Centre had last month notified the four labour codes, pending since 2020. The Congress had alleged that the 29 existing labour-related laws have been re-packaged into the four codes. The four labour codes are the Code of Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020).