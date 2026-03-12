ETV Bharat / bharat

193 MPs Sign Notice Seeking Motion For CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal

New Delhi: A total of 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed notices seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, PTI reported citing a source. According to the source, the notice is likely to be submitted in at least one House on Friday, not clear which.

An Opposition leader, meanwhile, said MPs have shown great enthusiasm in signing the notice, and several lawmakers came forward to sign the notice on Thursday as well, even as the requisite numbers had already been achieved.

According to rules, at least 100 MPs must sign a notice seeking the removal of the CEC in the Lok Sabha, and the required strength in the Rajya Sabha is 50.

The notice has been signed by members from all INDIA bloc parties, the source said. MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is no longer officially part of the bloc, have also signed the notice, another source said. This is the first time a notice has been given seeking the removal of the CEC.

According to a highly placed source, PTI reported, seven charges are listed against the CEC in the notice, ranging from "partisan and discriminatory conduct in office" to "deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud" and "mass disenfranchisement."