3 Malaysians Facing Interpol Red Notice Deported From Mumbai
Malaysian nationals Sridharan, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Cumarason, who arrived from the United Kingdom, were denied entry by immigration authorities at the Mumbai International Airport.
By PTI
Published : January 28, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Three individuals wanted by Malaysia for "organised criminal activities" and facing Interpol red notices have been deported to Kuala Lumpur in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said on Wednesday. Malaysian nationals Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason, who arrived from the United Kingdom, were denied entry by immigration authorities at the Mumbai International Airport, they said.
"The said individuals are wanted by the Malaysian authorities for the offences related to organised criminal activities, in common intention, to commit serious offences for the purpose of obtaining material benefit, power or influence," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
CBI COORDINATES DEPORTATION OF THREE RED NOTICE SUBJECTS FROM INDIA TO MALAYSIA— Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) January 28, 2026
The Malaysian authorities had formally sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) cooperation to facilitate their deportation for further legal proceedings, the official said.
"Pursuant to the request, an escort team from the Royal Malaysia Police arrived in Mumbai on January 25, 2026. With the cooperation and facilitation extended by NCB-New Delhi (CBI) and other concerned Indian authorities, the Malaysian escort team escorted the subjects back to Malaysia in a smooth and coordinated manner (on Tuesday)," the spokesperson added.
