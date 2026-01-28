ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Malaysians Facing Interpol Red Notice Deported From Mumbai

New Delhi: Three individuals wanted by Malaysia for "organised criminal activities" and facing Interpol red notices have been deported to Kuala Lumpur in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said on Wednesday. Malaysian nationals Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason, who arrived from the United Kingdom, were denied entry by immigration authorities at the Mumbai International Airport, they said.

"The said individuals are wanted by the Malaysian authorities for the offences related to organised criminal activities, in common intention, to commit serious offences for the purpose of obtaining material benefit, power or influence," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.