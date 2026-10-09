ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest Tomorrow: Railways Cancel Trains At New Delhi, Hazarat Nizamuddin Stations; 57 Delhi Metro Stations May Shut

A protester holds a placard during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 08, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to cancel all trains arriving at and departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on Saturday (October 10) from 4 am to 2 pm, anticipating several road traffic congestion due to planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.

When asked about cancellation of trains at two major stations in Delhi, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat, “In certain situations, trains are short-terminated at a designated major station. In such cases, the entire train-handling process at that station needs to be managed, including passenger arrangements, platform management, and operational coordination.”

He further stated that under such circumstances, when it is anticipated that huge road traffic will remain congested leading to these two stations, trains may be short-terminated at a designated major station in nearby areas. A comprehensive train-handling plan is prepared for managing the train at that station.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyaya, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said, “It is a fact that all trains will remain cancelled (arrival and departure) from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10 from 4 am to 2 pm. It is anticipated that due to some reasons several road traffic congestion around these two stations.”

The move has been taken to ensure that passengers don’t face any hardship during their journey.

According to the railway, in view of anticipated road traffic congestion in areas around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway stations on October 10, all mail/express trains starting at source after 14:00 hours on October 9 which are reaching New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on October 10 from 4:00 hours to 14:00 hours will be cancelled at source.

The railways have advised passengers to check the status of their train position before proceeding to the station tomorrow. It is learnt that several political parties and the Cockroach Janta Party have called for a mass protest in Delhi on Saturday against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation.

For the last three consecutive days, INDIA Bloc has been protesting on Delhi’s roads against CEC over alleged “Vote Theft” issue and reiterate their demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.