ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Chief Kharge Among Those Invited For Iran's Supreme Leader's Burial Ceremonies

New Delhi: Iran has invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera to the burial ceremonies of its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be held next week. The burial ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.

"The Congress president is in the process of finalising the party delegation for Iran," Khurshid, who is the head of the Congress' foreign affairs department, said. Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.