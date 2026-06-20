6 Lakh Organisations Register To Perform Yoga With PM Modi On IDY 2026
The registrations on the portal have witnessed sharp rise in recent days, indicating growing excitement among people to become part of the IDY 2026 celebrations.
By PTI
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
New Delhi: With India all set to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026, the Ayush ministry's Yoga Sangam portal has achieved a major milestone with registrations touching the 6 lakh mark, according to an official statement. This reflects unprecedented enthusiasm among institutions and communities across the country, the statement said.
Yoga Sangam, a flagship initiative of IDY 2026, aims to connect institutions and communities across the nation through synchronised yoga sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Moving beyond a single location celebration, the initiative enables organisations across India to conduct yoga sessions at their own venues while becoming part of one collective national movement.
The registered organisations will mobilise participants at their respective locations to join the nationwide Yoga Sangam movement and practise yoga simultaneously with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21. The registrations on the portal have witnessed a sharp rise in recent days, indicating growing excitement among people to become part of the IDY 2026 celebrations, the statement said.
Schools, colleges, government bodies, private organisations, NGOs and community groups from across the country are coming forward to register and participate in the PM-led celebration of yoga, it said. The Yoga Sangam initiative has reached all states and Union Territories, covering 778 districts across India.
The registrations include over 3.22 lakh government institutions, nearly 2 lakh educational institutions, more than 16,000 private institutions, over 5,000 NGOs and around 44,000 organisations from other categories. Among states, West Bengal has recorded the highest participation with over 2.76 lakh registrations, followed by Rajasthan with nearly 1.50 lakh.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are among other states with significant participation. The Ministry of Ayush has invited more organisations, institutions and communities to join this growing movement by registering their Yoga Sangam events.
This year's International Day of Yoga is being celebrated under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting yoga's role in promoting healthier, more active and fulfilling lives across generations.
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