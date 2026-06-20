ETV Bharat / bharat

6 Lakh Organisations Register To Perform Yoga With PM Modi On IDY 2026

New Delhi: With India all set to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026, the Ayush ministry's Yoga Sangam portal has achieved a major milestone with registrations touching the 6 lakh mark, according to an official statement. This reflects unprecedented enthusiasm among institutions and communities across the country, the statement said.

Yoga Sangam, a flagship initiative of IDY 2026, aims to connect institutions and communities across the nation through synchronised yoga sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Moving beyond a single location celebration, the initiative enables organisations across India to conduct yoga sessions at their own venues while becoming part of one collective national movement.

The registered organisations will mobilise participants at their respective locations to join the nationwide Yoga Sangam movement and practise yoga simultaneously with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21. The registrations on the portal have witnessed a sharp rise in recent days, indicating growing excitement among people to become part of the IDY 2026 celebrations, the statement said.

Schools, colleges, government bodies, private organisations, NGOs and community groups from across the country are coming forward to register and participate in the PM-led celebration of yoga, it said. The Yoga Sangam initiative has reached all states and Union Territories, covering 778 districts across India.