ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident Near Kaziranga In Assam

The ill-fated Traveller, which met with an accident, near Kaziranga in Assam ( ETV Bharat )

Kaziranga: At least 10 people were killed, and several others were injured in a road accident near Kaziranga in Assam. According to sources, a speeding Traveller collided with a Trailer.

They added that the trailer bearing number plate KA01AT0977 was hit by the Traveller (AS02AC6690) carrying over 35 passengers. Sources also said that college students and other passengers were in the Traveller.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Kohora Model Hospital. Upon receiving information, locals rushed to the accident spot and started rescue operations.