10 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident Near Kaziranga In Assam
The mishap occurred after a trailer was hit by a traveller, which was carrying over 35 passengers.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Kaziranga: At least 10 people were killed, and several others were injured in a road accident near Kaziranga in Assam. According to sources, a speeding Traveller collided with a Trailer.
They added that the trailer bearing number plate KA01AT0977 was hit by the Traveller (AS02AC6690) carrying over 35 passengers. Sources also said that college students and other passengers were in the Traveller.
The injured passengers were rushed to the Kohora Model Hospital. Upon receiving information, locals rushed to the accident spot and started rescue operations.
Several occupants of the Traveller vehicle are still reportedly trapped inside and have not yet been rescued. The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.
More details are awaited.