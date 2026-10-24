ETV Bharat / bharat

7 Killed In Gelatin Stick Explosion During Road Construction Work In Andhra Pradesh

Two vehicles damaged in the blast during hill-cutting work in Anantagiri mandal. ( ETV Bharat )

Ananthagiri: Seven people were killed in an accident during road construction work near Pinakota in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Pechumamidi in Pinakota panchayat while workers were cutting through a hill to build the road.

Workers used a specialised machine fitted with gelatin sticks for blasting. A fire suddenly broke out as workers poured diesel into the machine, triggering an explosion. Vehicles passing through the area were caught in the incident, and two vehicles were damaged. Seven people died on the spot.

Gelatin Stick Explosion During Road Construction Work In Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

According to Alluri District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, the incident may have occurred while workers were refuelling a dumper truck. Workers at the site generally transport diesel in drums because the location is around 100 km away.

He said workers may not have taken adequate precautions while filling the tank and a spark could have triggered the fire. Bardar clarified that it was an accidental fire, not an explosion.

The deceased included Sunitha, a teacher from Visakhapatnam; Mani, a worker from Devarapalli; Narayana Rao, from Chiedakada; Pavan Kumar, from Kadapa; and a tipper truck driver whose identity is yet to be established.

Sunitha worked as a teacher at Maddirebu MPP School in the Pinakota area and was reportedly on her way to school when the incident occurred. The bodies were severely mutilated in the incident.

The loud noise panicked residents, who rushed out of their homes fearing an earthquake. They were shocked to see bodies scattered around the site and a mini-truck burning in flames. The force of the incident reportedly threw the truck's cabin off the site.