7 Killed In Gelatin Stick Explosion During Road Construction Work In Andhra Pradesh
The Home Minister contacted the district collector and the superintendent of police, urging them to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Ananthagiri: Seven people were killed in an accident during road construction work near Pinakota in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Pechumamidi in Pinakota panchayat while workers were cutting through a hill to build the road.
Workers used a specialised machine fitted with gelatin sticks for blasting. A fire suddenly broke out as workers poured diesel into the machine, triggering an explosion. Vehicles passing through the area were caught in the incident, and two vehicles were damaged. Seven people died on the spot.
According to Alluri District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, the incident may have occurred while workers were refuelling a dumper truck. Workers at the site generally transport diesel in drums because the location is around 100 km away.
He said workers may not have taken adequate precautions while filling the tank and a spark could have triggered the fire. Bardar clarified that it was an accidental fire, not an explosion.
The deceased included Sunitha, a teacher from Visakhapatnam; Mani, a worker from Devarapalli; Narayana Rao, from Chiedakada; Pavan Kumar, from Kadapa; and a tipper truck driver whose identity is yet to be established.
Sunitha worked as a teacher at Maddirebu MPP School in the Pinakota area and was reportedly on her way to school when the incident occurred. The bodies were severely mutilated in the incident.
The loud noise panicked residents, who rushed out of their homes fearing an earthquake. They were shocked to see bodies scattered around the site and a mini-truck burning in flames. The force of the incident reportedly threw the truck's cabin off the site.
Police and officials reached the site to assess the situation. Police took the injured to hospital for treatment and teams began investigating the incident.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan enquired about the incident. He expressed grief over the death of people in the explosion. He also ordered officials to conduct a full investigation into the explosion's cause. The Deputy Chief Minister assured the deceased's families that the government will stand by them.
Ministers Anitha, Kollu Ravindra, Atchennaidu, Sandhyarani and Vasamsetty Subhash expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased in the Alluri district blast incident.
Home Minister Anitha spoke with the District Collector and SP by phone and learned the details of the accident. The minister instructed officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured and assured the affected families of all possible assistance.
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