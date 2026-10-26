Guwahati Shocker | Five Killed In Shooting At Hotel In Assam Capital
The Assam Congress hit out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the law and order situation in the state.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Guwahati: At least five people were killed after a few persons opened fire inside Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area in the Assam capital on Monday evening.
Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta told reporters four people were killed in the shooting. He also mentioned that the shooters will be apprehended very soon. The assailants fled the scene after opening fire.
The incident has sent shock waves the city. The police have launched an investigation.
The shocking security situation in Guwahati raises serious questions about public safety and the state of law and order in Assam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. The people of Assam deserve better! The government must act immediately and ensure accountability!— Assam Congress (@INCAssam) October 26, 2026
Two of the injured were rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). One of them died at the hospital. Meanwhile, another person named Satyendra Pathak (42) is in critical condition and is under treatment.
The death of the fifth person was confirmed by a top official of the GMCH. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
The Assam Congress hit out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the law and order situation in the state.
In a post on X, Assam Congress said, "The shocking security situation in Guwahati raises serious questions about public safety and the state of law and order in Assam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time. The people of Assam deserve better! The government must act immediately and ensure accountability! (sic)"