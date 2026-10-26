ETV Bharat / bharat

Guwahati Shocker | Five Killed In Shooting At Hotel In Assam Capital

Crowd gathered outside the Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: At least five people were killed after a few persons opened fire inside Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area in the Assam capital on Monday evening.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta told reporters four people were killed in the shooting. He also mentioned that the shooters will be apprehended very soon. The assailants fled the scene after opening fire.

The incident has sent shock waves the city. The police have launched an investigation. Two of the injured were rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). One of them died at the hospital. Meanwhile, another person named Satyendra Pathak (42) is in critical condition and is under treatment.