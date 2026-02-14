Several Injured As Portion Of Metro Rail Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund Area
Portion of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Mulund. BMC sources said 3-4 people are feared injured after debris fell on auto-rickshaw.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Mumbai: At least three to four persons have been likely injured after a portion of an under-construction metro rail pillar in Mulund area of Mumbai collapsed on Saturday afternoon.
According to BMC, part of a metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 PM.
"During construction, a part of cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a auto-rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot," BMC said.
The Corporation said that 3-4 people in autorickshaw are feared injured.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: A part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during construction near Johnson & Johnson Company on LBS Road in Mulund (West), falling onto an auto-rickshaw. Three to four people are reported injured. Agencies including MFB, Police, Metro staff, ward staff, and… pic.twitter.com/SYp5WxYf2K— IANS (@ians_india) February 14, 2026
A fire brigade official told PTI that the incident took place at around 12:20 PM on the arterial LBS Road in front of Johnson and Johnson factory.
"A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Three to four persons are feared injured. Fire brigade and police personnel as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4) are at the spot to monitor post-incident operations," he said.
This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.