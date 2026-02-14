ETV Bharat / bharat

Several Injured As Portion Of Metro Rail Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund Area

Mumbai: At least three to four persons have been likely injured after a portion of an under-construction metro rail pillar in Mulund area of Mumbai collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

According to BMC, part of a metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 PM.

"During construction, a part of cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a auto-rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot," BMC said.

The Corporation said that 3-4 people in autorickshaw are feared injured.